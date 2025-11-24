‘Everybody Loves Raymond’: A Look Back at What Makes Us Still Love the Series

Everybody Loves Raymond continues to make us laugh 30 years later, and while CBS is celebrating the show’s milestone anniversary with its reunion special, we’re taking a walk down memory lane as we reflect on the elements we still love about the series.

Debuting back in 1996, Everybody Loves Raymond aired for nine seasons through 2005, gaining several Emmys along the way, and earning the love of audiences as the series depicted sports reporter Ray Barone’s (Ray Romano) day-to-day life with wife Debra (Patricia Heaton), and their kids Ally (Madylin Sweeten), Michael (Sullivan Sweeten), and Geoffrey (Sawyer Sweeten). As if marriage wasn’t hard enough already, Ray’s proximity to his parents, Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank (Peter Boyle), didn’t make challenges any simpler, especially when his brother Robert (Brad Garrett) got in on the drama.

Despite the Barone family’s chaos, it brought plenty of laughs to viewers over the years, making CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion that much more poignant. As we reminisce about the show, we’re breaking down a few of the things from Everybody Loves Raymond that we still love today.

The Family That Eats Together Stays Together

Along with being nosy, Marie Barone knew the way to her son’s heart was through a good meal, and oftentimes that element came into comedic play. Whether she was delivering a casserole or passing judgment on daughter-in-law Debra’s skills in the kitchen, we could always trust food to play an important role, which is no surprise considering series creator Phil Rosenthal‘s continued love for food in his Netflix reality show Somebody Feed Phil.

The Flashbacks Kept It Interesting

When it came to Everybody Loves Raymond‘s storylines, most episodes were set in the present, but that didn’t mean that they fully steered away from the past. Some of the best flashback moments feature a great onscreen makeover, like the one Romano and Garrett are sporting in the photo above.

The Barone Family Dynamics: Past and Present

While Ray’s married life was front and center in the series, it was always a delight to see how his relationship with Marie, Robert, and Frank evolved when the four of them were all together. When Ray, his parents, and brother shared a scene together, it filled in a lot of blanks about the individuals they became in their separate lives, even if they were rarely apart.

Debra and Ray's Enduring Love

While Ray wasn’t the most insightful character when it came to picking up on the mood in his home, he always managed to charm his wife, Debra, enough to smooth things over. They were a couple who, through the ups and downs of marriage, still made viewers believe in love, and we can’t help but continue to have a soft spot for the pair.

An Event Episode

Comedy television is the perfect space for a big event, and Everybody Loves Raymond never disappointed on that end. The show hosted more than one wedding over the years, including a flashback to Ray and Debra’s, as well as showcasing Robert’s wedding to his wife Amy (Monica Horan). Big or small, the Barones knew how to celebrate.

Holidays

It’s always a good time to spend the holidays with family, and the Barones proved that point over various episodes, one of which includes the Season 3 Halloween installment sweetly referencing Boyle’s role in Young Frankenstein.

Frank and Marie

If Everybody Loves Raymond had different performers playing Ray’s parents, the roles of Frank and Marie certainly wouldn’t have been as impactful as they were with Boyle and Roberts at the forefront. They were part of the secret sauce that made the comedy worth watching, and in moments where their onscreen relationship was the focus, we couldn’t help but be moved.

The Kids

While they may not have played as big a role in the series as their adult counterparts, the Sweeten children put their stamp on the Barone family. In moments when Ray and Debra were struggling, the kids were often there to remind them of what’s important, putting into focus the inconsequential nature of various spats. Without them, the show wouldn’t be the same.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, Monday, November 24, 8/7c, CBS

