Everybody Loves Raymond continues to make us laugh 30 years later, and while CBS is celebrating the show’s milestone anniversary with its reunion special, we’re taking a walk down memory lane as we reflect on the elements we still love about the series.

Debuting back in 1996, Everybody Loves Raymond aired for nine seasons through 2005, gaining several Emmys along the way, and earning the love of audiences as the series depicted sports reporter Ray Barone’s (Ray Romano) day-to-day life with wife Debra (Patricia Heaton), and their kids Ally (Madylin Sweeten), Michael (Sullivan Sweeten), and Geoffrey (Sawyer Sweeten). As if marriage wasn’t hard enough already, Ray’s proximity to his parents, Marie (Doris Roberts) and Frank (Peter Boyle), didn’t make challenges any simpler, especially when his brother Robert (Brad Garrett) got in on the drama.

Despite the Barone family’s chaos, it brought plenty of laughs to viewers over the years, making CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion that much more poignant. As we reminisce about the show, we’re breaking down a few of the things from Everybody Loves Raymond that we still love today.