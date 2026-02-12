‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to ‘Best Episode Ever’ After Allison Betts’ Hilarious Final Response

Did Alison Betts just save the 2026 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament? Fans seem to think so. Before her win on February 11, fans deemed the tournament “boring,” but Betts’ “sneaky move” caused fans to call the episode the “best ever.”

Betts was losing at the end of Final Jeopardy. She made a plan to hold back on answering clues until the last few, in order not to get in the red and participate in the final clue.

She was $5,000 behind both Isaac Hirsch and Josh Hill at the end of the round. She decided to wager small ($414) and hoped that the men would wager all of their money.

The clue in “1960s Novel Characters” read, “An article about autism in fictional characters included him, whose ‘reward’ is to have his brave act go unrecognized.'” The correct response was Boo Radley from To Kill a Mockingbird, which none of the Jeopardy! contestants got right.

Betts’ response was “Who is I hope they both bet everything?” Since that was clearly wrong, she ended with $2,786. Both Hill and Hirsch had $7,600 and wagered all of their money, ending with $0.

Brutal game, but Alison Betts bet smartly in FJ to advance in the #Jeopardy Invitational Tourney. A sight for sore eyes! pic.twitter.com/aYsqXvwfSR — The Sport Dogtor, M.D. (@MartySande34622) February 12, 2026

Jeopardy! fans are praising her move, and calling it the “best episode ever.” “At the risk of spouting hyperbole, last night’s Jeopardy had to be one of, if not THE best episode I’ve ever had the pleasure of watching,” a member of the Facebook group, Jeopardy! Fan Group, wrote.

“Three of the nicest, most likeable contestants together on the Alex Trebek stage combined with spot-on FJ wagering and an incredible finish, made for just the perfect half hour of television.”

“Hats off to Josh and Isaac for going neck and neck right til the end, and congrats to Alison for not just pulling off the thrilling, come-from-behind victory but for hilariously predicting it in her FJ answer. Outstanding!” they ended.

“The ending was so much fun. Her reaction was marvelous,” a fan replied.

“Enjoyed the game and contestants so much. Wild ending!” another wrote.

“Never saw an ending like that!” a fourth wrote.

“Best ending of Jeopardy! ever,” a fan commented.

“One of the best endings in 40 years or so,” another said.

“The outcome of FJ blew my mind!” one wrote.

“Funniest episode I’ve ever seen!” another said.

“I agree! A great episode with a fun and surprising ending. Allison’s FJ response was the best ever and then her win and reaction left me smiling,” one last fan wrote.

What did you think of Betts’ move? Did you think it made for an interesting episode? Let us know in the comments.