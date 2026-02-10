‘Jeopardy!’s Michelle Tsai Makes Exciting Announcement After Game Show Run

A little birdie told us someone has an announcement. Fan-favorite Jeopardy! contestant Michelle Tsai shared exciting news with her followers just weeks after she competed in the Champions Wildcard.

“Save the date! Final edits are done, and the coo-est pattern of all time is dropping on Thursday!! Follow my Ravelry account michellelikesknit, which is where the pattern will be sold,” she shared on Instagram on February 9.

“20% of the proceeds for the first month of sales will be donated to the Wild Bird Fund, to help real NYC pigeons 🐦. Share this post and tell your friends so they can join the flock!🐦🐦🐦🐦🐦.”

Tsai went viral for the sweaters that she wore on the game show. During her first run, she wore a sleeveless pink crocheted sweater that she made herself. Then, she wore a Harry Potter-esque one, as well as a pigeon pattern.

Fans wanted to know where she got the sweaters from, and she told host Ken Jennings that she made them, which then led to fans scouring the internet for the yarn. With Tsai’s love of birds, it only makes sense that the pigeon pattern was the one that was restocked. She has two birds named Birt and Eggie.

Jennings brought up the heart sweater during the interview segment of the December 23 show, telling Tsai, “Michelle, you played very well in your first Jeopardy! appearance. But people might remember more than how you played, your sweater.”

“Yeah, I knit that sweater myself,” she revealed. “It was from a pattern from a designer called Midsummer Knits. And after the Jeopardy! episode aired, everyone was looking for the pattern. ‘Where can I knit this?’ And she actually had her biggest sales ever for that month.”

When Jennings asked if her current sweater was also “from the Michelle Tsai catalog,” she confirmed it, adding, “This is my pigeon sweater.” After making a pigeon coo, Tsai said, “Yeah. They’re one of my favorite animals.”

“It’s giving pigeon,” Jennings said of color scheme. “I didn’t even notice.”

Reddit users were curious where she got it, and Tsai revealed that she made it herself. Now, the Jeopardy! player shared that the material will be available, and fans can get it straight from her.