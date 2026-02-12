Katie Holmes Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Costar James Van Der Beek

What To Know Katie Holmes is mourning her Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek, who died at age 48 after battling colorectal cancer.

Holmes shared a handwritten letter expressing gratitude for their friendship and memories.

Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson also honored his legacy.

James Van Der Beek‘s Dawson’s Creek co-star, Katie Holmes, has paid tribute to the late actor, who died on Wednesday (February 11) at the age of 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

“I formed some words with a heavy heart,” Holmes wrote on Instagram in the early hours of Thursday (February 12) morning. “This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved.”

Alongside the caption, the Batman Begins actress shared a heartfelt, handwritten letter, paying tribute to her friend and former co-star. “James, thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred,” Holmes began the letter.

“Breathing the same air in the land of make believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression. These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

Holmes played Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek, the love interest of Van Der Beek’s title character, Dawson Leery.

She continued, “Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art, creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children, the journey of a hero.”

“I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it,” Holmes added, before sharing a message of support for Van Der Beek’s family, including his wife, Kimberly, and their six children. “We are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion.”

Dawson’s Creek creator, Kevin Williamson, also paid tribute, writing on Instagram, “With much love, we are here for you. Your Dawson’s Creek family will always be here for you and your beautiful family.”

He continued, “To everyone, thank you for your outpouring of love. It has been felt. Several times today, from my heart, I’ve tried to form the words to express the beautiful brilliance of James and what his presence has meant to my life. But I am truly at a loss for words. I will have to trust that one day those words will come… But today, all I can think about is Kimberly and the entire Van Der Beek family. My heart is with you.”

News of Van Der Beek’s death was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly, on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” Kimberly wrote in her tribute. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”