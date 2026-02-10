Jesse Solomon is in his third year as a cast member on Summer House. When he arrived to the show in Season 8, he quickly opened up to his housemates about being a two-time cancer survivor.

“When you’re on your ass and you can’t get up to piss, and your brother and your dad lift you up, you’re like, ‘Wow,'” Solomons shared . “It definitely puts everything into perspective and makes you realize the importance of family and your friends, who’s there for you and who is not.”

What kind of cancer did Jesse Solomon have?

Solomon had testicular cancer. After his initial diagnosis, he had one of his testicles removed. “It was a super painful surgery, kinda like somebody cuts a hole in your stomach and rips one of your nuts out because that’s what happened,” he recalled in an essay for Men’s Health.

The surgery was done “quick enough” that Solomon didn’t need further treatment, his doctors told him. However, the cancer eventually spread to the lymph nodes around his stomach, and Solomon had to undergo chemotherapy.

When was Jesse Solomon diagnosed with cancer?

Solomon received his first cancer diagnosis in 2017 when he was 24 years old. He said in his Men’s Health essay that he went to the doctor to get an STD test after feeling a “twinge of pain” in his testicles.

After having the STD panel and an ultrasound, Solomon said he received a call from his doctor “immediately” and was told he had to come back to the office. At first, he thought he was going to be told that he had chlamydia, but instead, he received his cancer diagnosis and found out he had to have the surgery ASAP.

Solomon learned that the cancer had returned about a year after the surgery. In July 2018, he began chemotherapy treatments, which lasted four months.

Is Jesse Solomon cancer-free?

Yes, Solomon found out in 2024 that he was five years cancer-free. The lead-up to his scan was documented on Season 8 of Summer House. Ahead of the appointment, Solomon feared the worst.

“The doctor felt something and then I felt something separate and both things were, like, abnormal,” he shared before the appointment.

However, Solomon ended up getting the good news that he was in remission. “I’m incredibly grateful to my new friends who were there for me when I needed it most, as well as my producers at Truly Original who put my well being far ahead of the show,” he wrote on Instagram. “It meant more to my Mom and I than you will ever know. Thank you to my family and lifelong friends, I wouldn’t be here without you.”

