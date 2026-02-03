When Summer House returns on February 3, there will be one very familiar face missing from the mix. Paige DeSorbo is not part of the Season 10 cast.

DeSorbo joined Summer House in Season 3 and instantly became a fan-favorite. She starred on the show for seven seasons before announcing her exit after the Season 9 reunion in June 2025.

Scroll down for everything we know about DeSorbo’s exit, including what she’s doing now, whether she’ll watch the show when it returns, and more.

Why did Paige DeSorbo leave Summer House?

The content creator announced her decision to leave Summer House via her Instagram Story. “Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable,” she wrote. “You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.”

DeSorbo concluded her message by promising fans, “You haven’t seen the last of me, I promise.”

During an appearance on the Bravo by Gays podcast in August 2025, DeSorbo expanded on her decision and admitted that she “felt different” while leaving the cast’s Hamptons house after filming Season 9 in 2024. “There was something where I had this gut feeling where I was just like, ‘This is probably the last time I’ll ever leave this house,'” DeSorbo shared.

She explained that her ever-growing busy schedule and new work opportunities (more on that below) ultimately kept her from heading back to the Hamptons in 2025. “When it came time to start thinking about the summer, I really just had a moment where I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I can’t go film a TV show. I’ll literally die,’” she said. “I felt like that last summer, but this past spring, I was like, I really need time off. I don’t physically think I could film Summer House.”

While DeSorbo admitted that she considered coming back for Season 10 so she could promote her new work ventures, she realized she wouldn’t have been able to “be truly authentic” if she was on the show. “I’ve worked so much this year. I don’t want to go out on a Friday and Saturday night. It’s not my vibe anymore,” DeSorbo continued. “And I feel like I was taking a spot from a younger girl who should have the same opportunity I had when I was 25, and she should run with it.”

She reiterated this sentiment in a September 2025 interview with Byrdie, telling the outlet, “[The show] accepts a certain level of showing up, and I couldn’t give them that.”

That December, DeSorbo addressed whether she’ll be watching Summer House now that she’s not on it. “I will have to catch up with my friends and get all the tea, but I probably won’t be watching the show,” she told The Zoe Report. “For me, it feels almost like when that girl leaves for college, and then she comes back to her high school holding her keys and is like, ‘Oh my God, I used to go here.’ I feel like it gives that energy.”

What is Paige DeSorbo doing now?

DeSorbo is still hosting her Giggly Squad podcast with former Summer House costar Hannah Berner. The pod officially launched in October 2020, just seven months after Berner and DeSorbo started garnering a following for their online conversations on Instagram Live. The women went on a national tour for the pod in the fall of 2024, shortly after DeSorbo wrapped production on her final Summer House season. Plus, DeSorbo and Berner released their book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, in April 2025.

The biggest life update for DeSorbo, though, was the launch of her loungewear brand Daphne in June 2025. She came up with the idea after recognizing that comfort became a style staple after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That transition from sleepwear to lifestyle really was the moment where I knew it could be a successful business,” DeSorbo told Women’s Wear Daily. “I wanted to create the perfect pajama pieces that you can wear while doing skincare but also to a Zoom. Daphne offers versatile staples that are equally comfortable and stylish.”

DeSorbo is also starring in a 2026 Super Bowl commercial for Kinder Bueno.

Does Paige DeSorbo have a boyfriend?

Another major life change for DeSorbo after her final Summer House season was her breakup from Craig Conover. She broke up with the Southern Charm star in November 2024 and is now dating someone new.

In July 2025, Us Weekly reported that DeSorbo’s boyfriend is Joe D’Amelio, who works for Rich Paul’s sports marketing firm, Klutch Sports Group. At the time, the outlet revealed that the two had already been together “for a while” and that he had met her family.

DeSorbo subtly confirmed that she and D’Amelio are still together in January 2026. During a Giggly Squad chat, she and Berner talked about a recent get together with their significant others.

“[Berner’s husband] Des [Bishop] was around, Joe was around, and they were just, like, not speaking. I was, like, ‘I’m performing with my friend right now,'” the fashionista shared.

Did Paige DeSorbo freeze her eggs?

Yes, DeSorbo froze her eggs in May 2025. “I need it as security,” she explained on an episode of Giggly Squad. “It’s making me relax a little bit, knowing that I’m doing it.”

DeSorbo revealed in an interview with her fertility clinic that doctors retrieved 28 eggs, 13 of which were deemed ‘mature’ to put on ice. She was happy with her results, adding, “That’s a really good amount of eggs,” and noted that she’s considering a second cycle, as well.

Summer House, Season 10 Premiere, Tuesday, February 3, 8/7c, Bravo