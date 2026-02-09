Bill Maher Says Donald Trump Wanting Greenland Isn’t the ‘Craziest Idea’ Ever

What To Know Bill Maher discussed Donald Trump’s idea of acquiring Greenland, stating that the concept itself isn’t the “craziest idea.”

Maher and guest Adam Carolla observed that Trump often proposes unconventional ideas, some of which provoke initial outrage but also prompt reconsideration and debate.

Trump has previously expressed interest in acquiring Greenland for U.S. security purposes, at times suggesting doing so by force.

Bill Maher isn’t fully on board with President Donald Trump‘s aspirations to acquire Greenland, but he is fascinated by the idea.

“Presidents have thought about Greenland before. OK. But then, of course, it’s insane to say we’re going to take it by force. That was crazy. But you know, Greenland, is it the craziest idea anybody has ever had? No,” he said on the Monday, February 9, episode of his Club Random podcast. “And could it be super valuable? Yes. Is it worth making the whole world hate us? No.”

Maher added, “There’s always just a middle ground, even on something like Greenland, which, by the way, before he came along, I had never been thinking about. But maybe we should have. Maybe we should have. That also should be on the table.”

Maher’s podcast guest, Adam Carolla, pointed out that there have been other promises made by Trump that never came to fruition. “He has bunches of different ideas. He has [said,] ‘Let’s make Canada the 51st state,’ but I think he’s just talking,” Carolla stated. “There’s the stuff he does do that everyone says is never gonna work, but it does, and then there’s the stuff he doesn’t do that he probably never was gonna do. But most interestingly enough, I guess with Trump, is he brings up a lot of stuff where you go, ‘I never thought of that. I never thought about Greenland.'”

Carolla continued, “Sometimes when he goes, ‘Why don’t we take Palestine and make it into a golf resort and have beautiful, it’ll be like Miami Beach?’ Everyone’s first impulse is, ‘This is outrageous.’ And then the next one is like, ‘I don’t know, maybe there’s something there.'”

Maher said that at the end of the day, Trump is “always over the top, the way he describes anything.”

Trump has expressed interest in having Greenland join the U.S. in order to ensure the security of the country and our NATO allies, per CBS News. Trump previously teased that force could be used to occupy the territory. “I’d love to make a deal with them. It’s easier. But one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland,” he said on January 11, per CBS News. “If we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.”

Maher previously weighed in on Trump’s Greenland goals on the January 23 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, stating, “Greenland — I thought he forgot about it. Remember, at the beginning of the term, it was Greenland? And then it was like, OK, sometimes the brain farts pass. … But this past week, it was all like, ‘We’re gonna take it by force!’ By force? Pete Hegseth got so excited, he droned a dog sled.”

Bringing up Trump’s attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Maher added, “He kept saying Iceland when he met Greenland,” the stand-up comedian pointed out. “Which is so awkward when you’re f***ing one country and yell out the name of another. … But, miracle of miracles, he said in a speech, ‘No, actually we don’t want to use force now.’ OK? Great. And not even the tariffs, he threatened that, too. No, all unneeded because we are declaring victory for a problem that wasn’t there until he made it.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO