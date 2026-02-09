Lindsey Vonn Releases Statement Detailing Olympic Crash Injury & Surgery to Come

Amanda Bell
Comments
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image/clip was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 08, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)
IOC via Getty Images

What To Know

  • Lindsey Vonn has now spoken out about the devastating injury she sustained while competing at the 2026 Olympics.
  • The alpine downhill skiier had been airlifted from the slopes after a fall, and now she’s detailing what happened.

Lindsey Vonn has now spoken out about the nature of the injuries she sustained while competing at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics. Vonn, who had just days before sustained an injury to her ACL in her left leg, crashed just 13 seconds into her race in the women’s alpine skiing downhill event over the weekend.

On Instagram Monday (February 9), she shared a photo of herself on the slopes shortly before the crash and detailed how she fell and what she’s facing in the way of recovery.

“Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a storybook ending or a fairy [tale], it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches. I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”

She went on to write that, in spite of the pain, she felt “incredible” to compete. “Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport,” she wrote. “And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is the also the beauty of life; we can try. I tried. I dreamt. I jumped. I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying. I believe in you, just as you believed in me. ❤️LV.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

In response to her post, Vonn received an outpouring of support from commenters.

2026 Olympics Week 2 TV Schedule: How to Watch Every Event at the Winter Games
Related

2026 Olympics Week 2 TV Schedule: How to Watch Every Event at the Winter Games

Reese Witherspoon, for example, wrote, “LV, I’m so inspired by your courage to always challenge yourself. You are & will always be a true Champion.” And fellow Olympian Ilona Maher wrote, “I’m proud of you for doing that. You are a lesson for all women that we are more than our age and people’s perceptions.”

Vonn previously won the gold medal for the sport in 2010 and bronze in 2018. She was hoping to compete in a comeback victory at the 2026 Olympics before her injury.

Winter Olympics key art

NBC

USA Network

Live Sports Event

Olympics

Winter Olympics

Latest Headlines

More Winter Olympics ›

Winter Olympics




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kid Rock and Bad Bunny
1
Super Bowl Halftime Show Ratings Revealed for Bad Bunny & Kid Rock
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, and Tom Llamas
2
CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil’s Latest Ratings Compared With NBC & ABC
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
3
8 Celebrity Cameos in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show
Erin Napier
4
Erin Napier Shares Big Life Update & Rare Photos of Daughters
Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker on the February 9, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
5
‘Today’s Craig Melvin Says Covering Savannah Guthrie’s Mom News Is ‘Uncharted Territory’