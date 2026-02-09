Bill Maher Has Theory Linking Hillary Clinton to Epstein Death Mystery

What To Know Bill Maher joked about newly released Epstein jail surveillance footage, linking Hillary Clinton to the mystery in a satirical comment during his show.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton, whose names appear in the new Epstein files, have agreed to testify before lawmakers and called for public hearings for transparency.

Donald Trump, also named in the files, dismissed the renewed attention as a conspiracy against him and urged the country to move on from the Epstein case.

Bill Maher shared his thoughts on the latest Epstein files drama on Friday’s (February 6) Real Time, taking the opportunity to make digs at both President Donald Trump and former first lady Hillary Clinton.

The late-night host touched on the newly released surveillance footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was held at the time of his death. The investigators who reviewed the footage described an “orange-colored shape” moving up a staircase to the tier where Epstein’s cell was located the night before he was said to have taken his own life.

“They got some surveillance,” Maher said in Friday’s monologue, per The Wrap. “Why do they have it now, six years later? Where was this surveillance footage from the jail where Epstein killed himself in?”

He continued, “The night before he did kill himself, or whatever happened in there, surveillance video shows an orange-colored shape — I swear to God, that’s what it says. An orange-colored shape moving toward his cell.”

“Now, I know what you’re thinking, ‘What’s orange and has a reason to want Epstein dead?’ Obviously, Hillary in a Trump costume,” Maher quipped.

Trump’s name appears numerous times in the newly released Epstein files, as does the Clintons’. Last week, both Bill Clinton and Hillary agreed to testify before lawmakers.

“I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared,” Bill wrote on X. “If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about.”

Hillary also posted on her own X account, writing, “So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”

Trump, meanwhile, told the press last week that it was “really time for the country to maybe get onto something else.” The president stated that “nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally by Epstein and other people.”