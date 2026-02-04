‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Has Bad News for Trump About Epstein

The cohosts of The View reacted to Donald Trump‘s testy exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, after she asked him in the Oval Office about those victims who feel justice has not yet been served in the Jeffrey Epstein case, despite the release of 3 million documents in the files, and he mocked her for not smiling and called her the “worst reporter.” They also reviewed footage of Representative James Comer saying Trump didn’t need to testify for the House Oversight Committee, despite him using the threat of contempt to force former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton to do so.

About the latter, Whoopi Goldberg said, “So, call me crazy, but I have a dumb question: If former President Clinton is testifying, don’t Americans want to hear from You Know Who, who should be testifying as well?”

Joy Behar was the first to answer, saying, “Trump is mentioned in the files 38,000 times, so that’s why they keep talking to him about it. And the Clintons doing it, seems to me, open up the floodgates that he has to testify, and Bill Gates, and whoever else is in there. And remember that Clinton had to testify under oath about Monica Lewinsky, and so he set the precedent that a sitting president can testify.”

Sunny Hostin said she thought that by agreeing to testify in front of cameras, “the Clintons are playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers.” Per Hostin, the affidavits already submitted to the House are “in-depth and astute.” She agreed with Behar that “the fact that a former president is testifying in front of the House committee pursuant to a subpoena sets a bar for any president to be called before this committee.” She also argued that Trump wouldn’t be protected by the wide-spanning immunity he received from the Supreme Court’s recent ruling because his involvement with Epstein wasn’t an “official act” of his presidency.

Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s response focused on Trump’s insults to Collins, as she said, “She’s asking a question about survivors of sexual assault, no normal human being would be smiling while asking that… She’s a colleague of mine at CNN, but she keeps her cool. I mean, I’ve been attacked by the president, never face-to-face, and it’s rattling. She manages to just power through and keep asking tough questions. So I admire her for that.”

She also said that the reason Trump had kinder words for the Clintons after hearing about their testimony agreement was, “Sort of walking back, like, ‘Oh, I kind of feel bad. I’ve always liked Bill Clinton,’ is because he realizes when he leaves office, he could have to testify under penalty of perjury and under the threat of contempt. Because that’s part of why the Clintons went back, is they could have been held in contempt, and they could have seen jail time for it. So I think anyone who is congressionally subpoenaed, even if there might be partisan inklings of it, should show up, and they should tell the truth under oath. That’s your duty.”

For Sara Haines, the Clintons coming forward to “say, ‘I’ve got nothing to hide, I’ll answer your damn question,'” means others involved with Epstein won’t be able to “hide behind” that excuse anymore. “The bottom line is, everyone should have to answer for this. Again, this isn’t about Bill Clinton. It’s not about Donald Trump. It’s about these thousands of victims that have never had a moment to get there.”

Goldberg concluded the segment, per usual, with a final series of thoughts. “It’s insane what’s happening. But you know what? We’re going to keep saying, ‘We want to see it. We want all the information.'” After Behar noted that Trump said he wanted to “move on” from the Epstein story, Goldberg offered some bad news for Trump: “No, it’s not going anywhere. No, and it’s not going anywhere because he doesn’t have the wherewithal to recognize what America is saying to him, which is, ‘Mr. President, can you just tell us what’s going on here? You said you would.'”

