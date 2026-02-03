What To Know Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2’s teaser trailer is offering fans a first look at Benedict and Sophie’s steamy bath moment.

Watch the all-new sneak peek hinting at the pair’s reunion following Part 1’s cliffhanger.

Plus, we break down the significance of the bath based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer From a Gentleman.

Things are getting steamy for Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2, quite literally, as Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha) prepare for a bath in the latest teaser.

For fans of Julia Quinn’s novels, the bath tease is sure to excite as it plays a pivotal role in Benophie’s love story in An Offer From a Gentleman. Similar to the excitement that surrounded Polin’s mirror moment in Season 3, the bath scene is plucked from the pages of Quinn’s book and refers to a more intimate moment shared between Benedict and Sophie.

The all-new teaser isn’t the only new offering from Netflix, as the streamer also unveiled a fresh poster for Part 2, seeing Benedict and Sophie shed their masquerade looks for something based in the real world and less in fantasy. The poster also evokes the autumnal feeling that was heavily teased ahead of Season 4’s debut, which you can see in the full image below.

Meanwhile, the teaser above hints at a reconciliation between Sophie and Benedict, as fans will recall Part 1 concluded with his offer to have her be his mistress as a means to solve their complicated class separation and inescapable feelings. Sophie was understandably put off by such an offer, considering what viewers know of her background, but will she open up to Benedict? Fans will have to tune into Part 2 to find out for certain.

For fans less in the know about An Offer From a Gentleman, the bath scene follows a pivotal scene during which Benedict and his family save Sophie from imprisonment and punishment after her stepmother has her arrested. Whisking Sophie away to safety, Benedict cares for her, giving her a bath, and you can imagine where things go from there.

Whether the show will follow that same avenue of storytelling is to be determined once Part 2 arrives, so stay tuned to see if it follows suit. In the meantime, let us know what you’re most looking forward to in Part 2 as Season 4 of Bridgerton continues to unfold on Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix