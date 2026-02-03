What To Know The February 9 episode of The Rookie is the Valentine’s Day episode.

There’s more drama to come for Nolan and Bailey, plus will Chenford have a perfect holiday?

Is anyone going to have a completely happy Valentine’s Day in The Rookie Season 8? Well, at least in the preview for the Monday, February 9, episode, Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim’s (Eric Winter) problem is, comparatively, a minor one.

What’s going on with Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan), however, is a completely different story. The two have been at odds over a new job she wants to take that would mean relocating to D.C. She’s asked him to look into a transfer to DC police (financially and from a career perspective, not the right move) and a law enforcement agency (not possible at his age). Furthermore, he just doesn’t want to move to D.C. The latest episode left off with him telling her, “I’m just trying to save our marriage,” and her walking out after remarking, “I didn’t realize it was in jeopardy.”

Now, in the promo for “Burn 4 Love,” it looks like they cross paths on a call. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” he says, but she replies, “That depends on your definition of happy.” Ouch!

Meanwhile, Lucy can’t find “the perfect Valentine’s Day gift I bought for Tim,” while he promises her, “You are going to love what I got you.” Plus, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), now running for DA, says he believes everyone deserves justice — right before he’s attacked?! Watch the video above for more.

In “Burn 4 Love,” airing February 9, ABC teases, “It’s Valentine’s Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina [Lisseth Chavez] thinks Miles’ [Deric Augustine] recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she’s determined to break it.”

The Rookie, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC