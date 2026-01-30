Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, & More ‘Jeopardy!’ Winners to Perform at Comedy Festival

After her Jeopardy! career came to a close, Amy Schneider wanted to find a new passion. She turned to stand-up comedy as a side hustle. Now, she has brought in five Jeopardy! winners to join her in a festival.

Schneider, a former software engineer manager and author, will be joined by Sam Buttrey, Guy Branum, Isaac Hirsch, Joey Bland, and Claire Sattler at the SF Sketchfest. “SF Sketchfest presents the first-ever comedy show in which all the performers have been Jeopardy! contestants, and all the performers are professional comedians!* Check it out! *Except me. #jeopardy #sfsketchfest,” Buttrey wrote on Instagram on January 23.

The Sketchfest runs from January 15 to February 1. Amy Schneider is in two groups. The sketch called Upright Citizens Brigade: Asssscat, she is not in with her Jeopardy! friends. However, they all join her on stage for What Is Funny? With Amy Schneider. Check out the full lineup here.

Sketchfest was founded in 2001 to highlight sketch groups in San Francisco. The festival debuted in 2002 and grew nationwide to include national headliners, local favorites, and the best up-and-coming groups from throughout North America. It now includes a miz of stand-up comedy, sketch, improv, and alternative comedy.

Tickets are still available for the shows on January 30 and February, including both of Schneider’s sets.

Schneider is a 40-game winner and the 2022 Tournament of Champions winner. Buttrey won the Professor’s Tournament. He lost to Schneider in the TOC. Buttrey also competed in the 2023 Masters tournament, placing sixth.

Hirsch won nine games, taking home $218,390. He also competed in the 2025 TOC, coming in second place. Guy Branum already has experience in stand-up comedy and released his comedy album, Effable, in 2015. The actor won one Jeopardy! game in April 2025. He later made it to the finals of the Second Chance Tournament.

Clair Sattler won the 2018 Teen Tournament and competed in the 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. Although Sattler’s main job is a research scientist, she dabbles in stand-up comedy.

Joey Bland is a two-time Jeopardy! champion in 2005. He is also a writer and performer from Virginia, according to LA Phil. Bland is also the creator of the comedy quiz show, Like Minds.