‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After ‘Bionic Woman’ Fan Loses Car

A fan of old-time TV shows including The Bionic Woman competed on Wednesday’s (January 28) Wheel of Fortune and made it all the way through to the Bonus Round. Sadly, she missed out on winning a brand new car….and many viewers are all saying the same thing.

Twanda McAlister, from Stamford, Connecticut, played against Lisa White, not related to Vanna, from Burleson, Texas, and Jet Talandis, from Chicago, Illinois. McAlister enjoys old-school shows such as The Bionic Woman, The Andy Griffith Show, Bonanza, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Murder, She Wrote. She is also particular with her laundry, making sure the creases line up when folded.

White, a pickleball player and grandmother to three, solved the first toss-up. Talandis, a Lithuanian-American kombucha drinker who began brewing his own drinks by adding bacterial sludge to tea, solved the second one.

The first round was filled with multiple bankruptcies. However, Talandis finally solved — “Taking Forever To Call Me Back” — for $4,900. He also solved “Poetic License Plate,” putting $9,650 in his bank.

McAlister finally got on the board when she solved the Prize Puzzle — “I’ll Believe It When I See It.” She won a trip to Switzerland and put $14,199 in her bank.

White solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups, putting $4,000 in her bank. Talandis solved the third one, giving him $2,000 more.

Talandis solved “Teacher of the Year” for the final puzzle, putting $1,600 more in his bank. This gave him a final total of $13,250.

White ended with $5,000. McAlister was the night’s big winner with $14,199.

McAlister brought her husband with her to the Bonus Round. She chose “Place” for the category.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” her puzzle only had one letter in it. The game show contestant chose “C,M,H, and A.”

Her puzzle then looked like “_ _S_ H_ _H_A_.” As the timer counted down, McAlister guessed “Posh Havana.” The puzzle was “Busy Highway.” She lost out on taking home a Ford.

“This was a major toughie,” one YouTube user wrote.

“That was an extremely tough puzzle,” said another.

“That was a tough puzzle, but good effort,” a third added.

However, some fans said they got it right away. Could you solve the puzzle? Let us know in the comments.