Is JonBenét Ramsey in the Epstein Files? Her Dad Responds to Speculation

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
JonBenet and John Ramsey
Netflix YouTube

What To Know

  • An internet rumor claims JonBenét Ramsey is featured in a redacted photo from the Epstein Files.
  • The late child’s father, John Ramsey, reacted to the rumors.
  • JonBenét was strangled to death in her home in 1996.

After a viral video that claimed JonBenét Ramsey, who’s been dead since 1996, was connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the late child’s father, John Ramsey, is setting the record straight.

“Absolutely no truth to it,” John told TMZ. “I haven’t seen this, but with AI [artificial intelligence], anything is possible. I figured one of these days I would be accused of being an Epstein pal. Hasn’t happened yet. Internet people can be very cruel.” His statement came after widespread internet rumors claimed that a photo of JonBenét was featured in the Epstein Files.

TikTok users have speculated that JonBenét, who was 6 years old when she died, is the little girl sitting on Epstein’s shoulders in a framed picture that can be seen on a wall in a photo that appears in the Epstein Files. The girl in the image is redacted from the Files, but internet users have implied that JonBenét is the person blurred out.

It’s also been speculated that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking-related charges, was in attendance at JonBenét’s sixth birthday party, just three months before the child was found strangled in her family’s home.

Although it’s been 30 years since JonBenét’s death, no official charges have been made. The case remains opened, and the Boulder Police Department revealed in December 2025 that it is still pursuing new leads. The department’s police chief confirmed that “new interviews” have been conducted based on “new evidence.”

“Techniques and technology constantly evolve,” the police chief told NewsNation. “This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing.” It’s still unclear whether a family member or intruder strangled the 6 year old to death. While it’s been suspected that a family member is behind the crime, there has never been sufficient evidence to charge John, his wife, Patsy, who died in 2006, or JonBenét’s brother, Burke.

John Bennett

JonBenét Ramsey




