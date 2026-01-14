‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Slams Joe Rogan After Trump & ICE Criticism

Sunny Hostin has a message for Joe Rogan. Rogan recently spoke out to criticize the actions of ICE after an agent’s deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good, an American citizen in Minneapolis, with the podcaster expressing his concerns that this arm of Donald Trump‘s administration is acting like the “gestapo.”

While other members of The View‘s cohosting panel shared gratitude for Rogan’s about-face, since he’d previously endorsed Trump and voiced support for his immigration enforcement plans, Hostin took a different tone.

“I think Joe Rogan got the country that he voted for. He not only has 20 million followers, is extremely influential, he endorsed Donald Trump in this last campaign. And I think when you have a platform of 20 million people, and you have so much influence, with that comes a lot of responsibility. And I think that he misused his platform,” she said.

When Joy Behar countered that she welcomed Rogan’s criticism of Trump and ICE, Hostin argued that he hasn’t really changed his tune about all of it, saying, “During that very same podcast, Joy, he said, ‘I see both perspectives. I see the perspective of the people that say, ‘Hey, there was an illegal program moving people in here to get votes, moving people in here to get congressional seats, and we’ve got to change that.’ That is a conspiracy theory, and that is not true.”

When Behar then offered that it’s the same situation as with former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Hostin agreed — but for very different reasons. “Correct, she’s the same person [as she was].”

Behar then countered that she embraced Rogan’s words by using the old phrase, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” but Hostin again rejected that perspective.

“I know you believe that they’re part of the resistance at this point, but I gotta tell you, I think that last this election was such a serious election. We told people to read Project 2025. We told people what’s going to happen. Donald Trump told you he was going to be a dictator.”

Later in the segment, Hostin also criticized Trump for giving the middle finger to an automotive worker who called him a “pedophile protector,” saying, “Can you imagine if President Obama? He got flak for wearing a tan suit. Can you imagine if President Obama did that? This is the least presidential person to hold office in our lifetimes.”

