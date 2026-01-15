‘Law & Order’: Maura Tierney Says Brady’s Not Doing Well With Her Son a Murder Suspect

What To Know Lieutenant Jessica Brady’s strained relationship with her son Leo comes to the forefront when he becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation in the January 15 episode of Law & Order.

Maura Tierney previews how her character handles that.

Odelya Halevi also discusses the conflict between Maroun and Price at the beginning of the season.

It’s time to meet Lieutenant Jessica Brady’s (Maura Tierney) other son, Leo (Alex Neustaedter), with whom she has a strained relationship in the Thursday, January 15, episode of Law & Order.

In “Dream On,” Leo becomes a prime suspect in a murder investigation, putting a target on her back. ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) must prove the defendant’s alibi is bogus to make his case. The promo, which you can watch above, shows that Leo’s girlfriend didn’t come home the night before, and DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) warns Brady that the defense is not only saying her son is guilty of murder but also that she helped cover it up.

When TV Insider caught up with Maura Tierney on the Law & Order Season 25 carpet this month, we had to ask how she’s going to be handling the position her son is in.

“Not well,” she admitted. “I mean, she thinks she’s doing a good job, but I think it’s a very strained relationship with her son. I think it’s a really nice episode, but both of them, it’s a very tense relationship. So it’s not exactly lovey dovey.”

Speaking of tense dynamics, the season got off to a rough start for ADAs Price and Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) when the latter was questioned about her possible role in the murder of her sister’s killer. Halevi looks at it as ultimately good for the two.

“I think just like anything in life, any relationship in life, whether it’s your partner or a work partner, you have to wake up in the morning and choose to trust again and love again and give someone a chance, new page,” she explained. “So I think that’s what’s happening between Samantha Maroun and Nolan Price. And I think it actually deepened their relationship. The more struggle and the more you’re going through, it just deepens the relationship. So I think you’re going to get to see more of that.”

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC