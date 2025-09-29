Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

The law enforcement side of Law & Order will be getting some visits from family members in Season 25 — and it won’t be an easy time for Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) or Lieutenant Jessica Brady (Maura Tierney).

Ryan Eggold returns as Riley’s brother, Matt, after the detective arrested him last season for a previous charge when he refused to testify to help with a case. Brady, meanwhile, will be visited by the son we didn’t meet last year — the one whose event she skipped. Plus, they’re both dealing with a change at the precinct, following Shaw’s (Mehcad Brooks) transfer. David Ajala will be joining as a new detective at a later date.

Below, Reid Scott and Maura Tierney talk working without Shaw, their family visits, and much more.

How’s Riley doing without Shaw this season? Because something that stood out about that partnership is that they genuinely liked each other.

Reid Scott: Yeah, it was a really great partnership, and I loved working with Mehcad Brooks. He and I definitely had a blast together. I think Riley feels his absence, but at the same time, it’s sort of opened up the space for him to work more closely with Brady and I think the audience is going to love to see the relationship that we’ve cultivated because while it’s different, there’s a wonderful rapport there. I also think it has been interesting — it’s something that has not happened on the show a lot — that you do see Riley in the field on his own a bit in these early episodes of the season. As an actor, it’s been really fun to have to play both sides of it, and I like anything that sort of mixes it up and plays with the format a little bit. So, it’s been challenging. It’s been really fun though.

What are these two characters learning about each other now that they’re working in a different capacity without Shaw there?

Maura Tierney: I think actually, interestingly, we don’t talk to each other as much. I was saying that the other day. There’s some way that they work together where they’re similar, and so before when I was just the lieutenant and you were the detective, I would go to you for advice about moral issues. I don’t do that thus far, when we work together; it’s more instinctual for them or something. But we don’t talk as much, I don’t think.

Scott: Yeah, a little more all about the business.

We met one of Brady’s sons last season. We heard about her relationship with Leo, whom we’re meeting this season. How’s Brady’s relationship with Leo going into this season?

Tierney: I don’t know too much, which sounds not true, but it’s true. I do know that the character has two sons from two different husbands, and one of the sons — this was explained to me last season — is a super sort of excels at all the things and is the good kid. And then she has a more sort of prodigal son that is kind of the constant screw up that it seems she has a more tense relationship with. Apparently maybe we’ll be meeting him, but I have not yet been given the details. … [After last season’s episode], I think what they were trying to convey is that she was having some guilt and some compassion for her son and maybe being a little less selfish about it and angry and a little bit more compassionate and curious about what was going on with him.

And then Riley’s brother is returning. That was a tense relationship last season. They obviously didn’t leave things in the best of places. How is Riley feeling about his brother at this point and having him back in his life?

Scott: I think it’s always tense between these two brothers because they could not be more different. But this time when we see Matt played by Ryan Eggold, who’s just so great at this character and he and I have such a blast working together, they’re a little more simpatico. We find Matt, he’s out of prison. He seems to be doing well. He doesn’t have too much time left on his parole, and they end up having to sort of support each other as they, in a sense, work together. I love that. I love peeling back that layer and really getting to see that side of Riley because a whole different side of him comes out as one does when you’re amongst your family. You behave differently. His Brooklyn accent comes out a little bit more. He gets a little more hot and bothered where he usually is pretty kind of subdued purposely with his emotions, but Matt really gets under his skin, so they feud quite a bit. But it’s just been a real joy to sort of play with that sibling dynamic.

Tierney: I don’t even ever work with the actor that plays your brother, but I was watching a scene with you and Hugh and your character’s different talking about him, so it’s really fun to watch.

I was going to ask about Brady’s perspective on the brothers’ dynamic.

Tierney: I don’t really get a peek into that. When I first came on, there was a story about him [to Scott] and I sort of yelled at you about it, but I haven’t been that involved in the personal life of your character.

Scott: Not as nosy.

Tierney: No, she doesn’t care.

But that also shows that Brady trusts her detectives.

Tierney: Yeah, you’re right. She’s a very professional person and trusts that people can keep their personal lives personal and professional lives professional.

How much can Riley really trust his brother though this time around, given what happened last time?

Scott: That’s the moral dilemma that he faces here, is that he certainly wants to, but after a life of being let down by this guy and always feeling responsible for him, I think he’s at the end of his rope with his brother and he’s just desperately hoping that his brother comes through in this moment. But to outright trust him, no, I don’t think he trusts him. I really don’t.

Tierney: But that’s sad, too.

Scott: It is sad, and I think that’s why their relationship is so fraught. But that’s what makes for a really fun episode, is seeing those faults and those fissures within the family dynamic. And we don’t get to see that a lot on this side of our show, of our series regulars. So it’s really nice when we get to play in that space.

Can each of you preview a conversation coming up between your character and one of the lawyers?

Tierney: Yeah, we just had one together with Hugh’s character Price. Vince is especially trying to get Price on board with having his brother testify for the DA’s office. And Price does not —

Scott: He doesn’t trust him either.

Tierney: He does not want to do it, and so it’s the two of us, I’m there to back you up essentially. It’s the two of us trying to get him to allow your brother to participate in the case and he’s not having it.

Scott: And Riley and Price have a bit of an edgy sort of history, so I think there’s some tension there. I think they respect each other quite a bit, but they have a bit of a rocky past where Price had Riley on the stand and really lit into him over his past substance abuse issues.

Tierney: Well, Price is the character that sort of takes the moral high ground with everyone.

Scott: Always.

Tierney: Always, And he doesn’t like that my character, I lie all the time in interrogations, which I’m actually allowed to do. The character’s allowed do that, but there’s a scene this season where Price comes in and says, “I wish you wouldn’t lie.” And he does take the moral high ground, which—

Scott: Such a boy scout,

Tierney: He’s such a boy scout, and he always knows all of his lines.

Scott: God, he’s so good.

Tierney: He’s so good.

Scott: Hugh Dancy‘s so good.

Tierney: It’s really good.

I love Brady in interrogations. Is there one that you can preview coming up that fans are going to love to see?

Scott: The recent one was pretty interesting.

Tierney: Which one was that?

Scott: The one on Thursday [September 18]. Oh, you’re good.

Tierney: Which one was it? I don’t remember.

Scott: I don’t want to give it away.

Tierney: You don’t remember either.

Scott: Well, I remember our friend who was —

Tierney: Oh wow! I was good on Thursday. I was really good.

Scott: You were.

Tierney: Oh my gosh, you’re right. That was crazy. We always have amazing guest stars on our show, and this guy was amazing, but he just sort of chose to not say any of his scripted lines. So I was more impressive as an actor; I had to do the interrogation and he just didn’t say any of the lines scripted.

Scott: It was incredible.

Tierney: So, it was a real free for all, but we got there.

What’s the biggest challenge coming up for your characters this season?

Scott: Thus far I’d say the biggest challenge for Riley is certainly dealing with his brother. And this has been a really cool episode because we love this character so much that they’ve actually written or I’ve heard that they have sort of a couple endings.

Tierney: Oh, really? That’s fun.

Scott: Which is going to be kind of cool to see how it wraps up. And I don’t even know which way we’re going to go with that. That’s pretty neat.

Tierney: It might be that I have to do a chase on Wednesday [September 24], which I’ve never had to do. That could possibly be it. I don’t know who we’re chasing, but I don’t chase anyone ever. So, we’ll see how that goes.

