Joe Scarborough Gets Scolded Live On-Air by Wife Mika Brzezinski

What To Know Joe Scarborough was scolded live on air by his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski for repeating profanity uncensored while discussing the fatal ICE shooting.

Brzezinski attempted to self-censor the offensive language from the incident, but Scarborough repeated it verbatim, prompting her immediate on-air reaction.

The hosts criticized the Trump administration for labeling the victim, Renee Nicole Good, as a “domestic terrorist” and called for honesty and restraint from officials until investigations are complete.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough was reprimanded by his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday’s (January 12) show after he read a quote on-air and failed to self-censor the profanity.

The pair were discussing the Trump administration’s response to the fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis last week by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. Scarborough ranted against the government for creating a false narrative around the 37-year-old victim, Renee Nicole Good, as a “domestic terrorist,” to quote Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Scarborough argued the government should have admitted the shooting was a “deadly mistake” or done what Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan did, saying it would be “unprofessional” to comment on the matter until a full investigation is carried out.

“I know this is hard for people in the White House to understand, but that would actually make people trust you more,” he continued. “Instead of lying immediately, talking about snowbanks, talking about people trapped, talking about domestic terrorism for this 37-year-old woman, who was being conciliatory until she drew her last breath.”

“And then was called an ‘f-ing b’ after he shot her,” Brzezinski added, censoring herself when repeating the words the ICE agent was heard saying in a video of the incident.

“After he killed her, he called her f***ing b**ch,” Scarborough responded, saying the words in full.

Brzezinski immediately cringed and said, “Okay! Joe, wow!”

Scarborough defended himself, adding, “That’s what he said!”

“I know,” Brzezinski replied.

“After he murdered… After he… I take that back… After he killed her, that’s what he called her,” he concluded.

An exasperated Brzezinski responded, “That’s true.”

You can watch a clip of the moment at this link.