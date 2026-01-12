The Making of ‘Stranger Things’ Finale, ‘Brilliant Minds’ Goes to the Rodeo, Late-Night Spotlight on ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ & ‘Heated Rivalry’

Netflix

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 Documentary

Documentary Premiere

Silly you if you thought Netflix was done with its (and our) Stranger Things fixation. Less than two weeks since the mega-sized series finale, the streamer goes behind the scenes of the supernatural hit’s final season, on the set and at emotional table reads, to capture the separation anxiety of cast and crew first-hand as they prepared, after 10 years together, to film the climactic confrontation of the heroes from Hawkins and the creepy monsters of the Upside Down. “There was a debate in terms of Eleven’s final fate,” the Duffer Brothers confess, one of many candid reflections captured by director Martina Radwan (Girls State) during her year of observing the on- and off-camera action.

ID

The Curious Case Of…

10/9c

Natalia Grace was just the beginning. The true-crime network has built a franchise out of its Curious Case label, quickly becoming ID’s top-rated series of 2025. It’s back with a new batch of eight episodes, opening with “The Curious Case of… Death by Detox?,” which focuses on the scandal involving Robert O. Young, whose “ph Miracle” books promoted a holistic alkaline diet (including on the influential The Oprah Winfrey Show) that did more harm than good in some cases. Young was later arrested and convicted of charges including theft and practicing medicine without a license.

ID also launches a new season of People Magazine Investigates (9/8), true-crime stories, starting with the case of Dee Ann Warner, who disappeared from her Michigan home in 2021, her body remaining missing for three years until it was discovered in a tank on her husband Dale’s property.

Brilliant Minds

10/9c

Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) is spurred to action, so to speak, when a rodeo rider saunters into Bronx General, suffering from hallucinations and other symptoms that can’t be explained by falling off a bucking bronco. He clashes with the chief — aka his ex, Josh (Teddy Sears) — over his radical idea for treatment, which leads to a potentially awkward encounter with the new man in Josh’s life. Elsewhere, residents Dana (Aury Krebs) and Ericka (Ashleigh LaThrop) compete for a grant, and outside the hospital, Worf gets to know Sofia (The Good Fight‘s Sarah Steele), the enigmatic young woman who’s made herself at home in his MIA dad’s apartment.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:35/10:35c

Two of the buzziest streaming shows of the past year continue to make headlines with appearances on late-night shows. First, on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11:35/10:35c), the actors providing the speaking voices behind KPop Demon Hunters fan favorites Rumi (Arden Cho) and Jinu (Ahn Hyo-seop) make their late-night debuts in what is also their first joint interview. Later on NBC, Heated Rivalry breakout star Connor Storrie is scheduled to make his first late-night appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers (12:35/1:35c). And in a fun example of cross-network camaraderie, Critics Choice Awards winner Jimmy Kimmel takes “The Colbert Questionert” on CBS’s Emmy-winning Late Show With Stephen Colbert (11:35/10:35c).

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

Relationships are tested in the hospital mockumentary when newly single Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) enlists naïve nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) as a middleman when dealing with her ex, Sanderson (Steve Little), while Serena (Kahyun Kim) invites Alex (Allison Tolman) to help out with her “Botox & bubbly” side hustle, forgetting that the supervising nurse isn’t great at letting her hair down at party time. And you’d think emergency doc Ron (David Alan Grier) would know better than to follow cocky surgeon Bruce’s (Josh Lawson) advice when it comes to get-rich-quick Internet schemes.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

NFL Wild Card (8:15 pm/ET, ABC and ESPN): The final wild-card game in the playoffs’ opening weekend pits the No 5 Houston Texans against No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers. The alternate ManningCast can be followed on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

(8:15 pm/ET, ABC and ESPN): The final wild-card game in the playoffs’ opening weekend pits the No 5 Houston Texans against No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers. The alternate ManningCast can be followed on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Voces: American Sons (10/9c, PBS): A poignant documentary depicts a group of Marines reflecting on their service 10 years after being deployed to Afghanistan, with footage from a video diary filmed by a fallen colleague, JV Villarreal, who was killed in action by an IED.

(10/9c, PBS): A poignant documentary depicts a group of Marines reflecting on their service 10 years after being deployed to Afghanistan, with footage from a video diary filmed by a fallen colleague, JV Villarreal, who was killed in action by an IED. My Life Is Murder (streaming on Acorn TV): Alexa (Lucy Lawless) tackles a particularly fishy case at a local aquarium when a woman is found dead in a jellyfish tank.