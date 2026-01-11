‘ER’: George Clooney & Noah Wyle Reunite 30 Years Later

What To Know George Clooney and Noah Wyle reunited at the Movies for Grownups Awards, where Clooney won best actor for Jay Kelly and Wyle won best TV actor for The Pitt.

Clooney praised Wyle’s talent and their shared history on ER.

Wyle credited Clooney for setting a standard of professionalism and camaraderie on ER.

George Clooney and Noah Wyle recently reunited 30 years after starring together on ER.

On Saturday, January 11, both actors were honored at the Movies for Grownups Awards presented by AARP. Clooney won for best actor for the film Jay Kelly, while Wyle snagged an award for best TV actor in The Pitt.

While presenting Wyle’s award, Clooney jokingly suggested that AARP should have a “Sexiest Man Still Alive” issue, sharing, “I would nominate Noah Wyle as the first guy,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I met Noah in 1993. He hadn’t worked a lot yet, and we did this show called ER, and it was this crazy hit,” Clooney continued, “At one time we had 40 million people watching, and I remember Noah going, ‘Is that good?’ I was like, ‘That’s good, that’ll never happen again.’ He was wise beyond his years from the very beginning, from the very start.”

Noah Wyle and George Clooney reunite at the Movies for Grownups Awards, where Clooney wins for best actor pic.twitter.com/H9IJKySrA8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2026

“I’m very proud to call him a friend, I’m also proud to call him a colleague,” Clooney shared before declaring, “When I grow up, I want to be Noah Wyle.”

To that, Wyle confessed, “You got me choked up there, buddy.” He also recalled how Clooney called the cast into his trailer during the first week of ER and told them, “‘OK, everybody, this is how it’s gonna be. We’re going to be nice to everyone. There’s not going to be any divisions between the cast and crew or foreground and background, we’re going to learn our lines, we’re going to be on time.'”

Wyle explained, “After that, that was the way it worked, and the first 15 years of my career, that is how it worked. And I spent the next 15 years trying to find that feeling — that sense of family, that sense of commitment. It was only with The Pitt that I found it again.”

When Clooney took to the stage to accept his award, he joked, “Thank you to the AARP. I have to say, Movies for Grownups just means old people — I realize now that the only way I was going to win anything was if Timothée Chalamet is too goddamn young.”