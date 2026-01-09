‘A Hundred Percent’: Everything You Need to Know About Nick Kroll’s New Netflix Comedy

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Nick Kroll, Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, and Jason Mantzoukas for 'A Hundred Percent'
Getty Images

A new comedy is on the way at Netflix as Nick Kroll and PEN15‘s Gabe Liedman team up for A Hundred Percent. The series is set to star Kroll alongside Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, and Jason Mantzoukas, will explore the two sides of podcasters, authors, and self-help gurus.

Along with announcing the series and revealing the cast, Netflix has shared a few more exciting details about the forthcoming project. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come with A Hundred Percent as it takes shape on Netflix, and let us know if you plan to tune into the title when it arrives in the comments section.

When will  A Hundred Percent premiere?

A Hundred Percent doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but stay tuned for production details in the months ahead.

Who stars in A Hundred Percent?

A Hundred Percent‘s cast includes Nick Kroll, Sam Richardson, Jason Mantzoukas, and Vanessa Bayer. Additional casting has yet to be announced, but keep an eye out for additional character details and announcements.

Gabe Liedman

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

What is A Hundred Percent about?

According to the show’s logline, A Hundred Percent is a half-hour comedy about a group of friends working inside the Thought Leader industrial complex. Their books, podcasts, and morning routines might help us live our lives more perfectly, but away from the screens and mics, they’re far from perfect.

Who is making A Hundred Percent?

Along with starring in the series, Kroll serves as a writer alongside showrunner Gabe Liedman. Meanwhile, they both serve as executive producers with Max Joseph and Alex Plapinger. The title joins Netflix’s current scripted comedy slate, including Nobody Wants ThisRunning PointA Man on the InsideEmily in ParisTires, and Survival of the Thickest, among others.

What has been said about A Hundred Percent?

Ray Romano Joins 'Running Point' Season 2 Cast
Related

Ray Romano Joins 'Running Point' Season 2 Cast

Liedman shared, “Picture me doing the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ ‘Thunderstruck’ flawlessly right now because that’s how I feel. This team, Netflix, and this cast?! I feel especially lucky to be working with Nick again, and I promise to do my best to bring you all something nuts to watch very soon.”

Meanwhile, Kroll stated, “I am thrilled to make this show with Gabe and this insane cast. I can’t wait to explore this high-functioning group of friends who endeavor to live their weird lives!” The duo previously worked together on Big Mouth, making A Hundred Percent a reunion of sorts for Kroll and Liedman.

Don’t miss it! Catch A Hundred Percent when it arrives on Netflix.

A Hundred Percent, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix

A Hundred Percent

Jason Mantzoukas

Max Joseph

Nick Kroll

Sam Richardson

Vanessa Bayer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK
1
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What Happened to Jo & Her Babies in the Midseason Premiere?
2
‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Who Was Eliminated on the First Three Episodes?
Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence, Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca Henderson, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani — 'The Hunting Party' Season 2 Premiere
3
‘The Hunting Party’ Bosses & Melissa Roxburgh Break Down [Spoiler]’s Death
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — 'SVU' Crossover Episode With 'Law & Order'
4
Who Almost Dies in the ‘Law & Order’ and ‘SVU’ Crossover?
Aisha Hinds as Hen, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 7
5
Who’s out at the 118 in the ‘9-1-1’ Midseason Premiere?