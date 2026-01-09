A new comedy is on the way at Netflix as Nick Kroll and PEN15‘s Gabe Liedman team up for A Hundred Percent. The series is set to star Kroll alongside Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, and Jason Mantzoukas, will explore the two sides of podcasters, authors, and self-help gurus.

Along with announcing the series and revealing the cast, Netflix has shared a few more exciting details about the forthcoming project. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come with A Hundred Percent as it takes shape on Netflix, and let us know if you plan to tune into the title when it arrives in the comments section.

When will A Hundred Percent premiere?

A Hundred Percent doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but stay tuned for production details in the months ahead.

Who stars in A Hundred Percent?

A Hundred Percent‘s cast includes Nick Kroll, Sam Richardson, Jason Mantzoukas, and Vanessa Bayer. Additional casting has yet to be announced, but keep an eye out for additional character details and announcements.

What is A Hundred Percent about?

According to the show’s logline, A Hundred Percent is a half-hour comedy about a group of friends working inside the Thought Leader industrial complex. Their books, podcasts, and morning routines might help us live our lives more perfectly, but away from the screens and mics, they’re far from perfect.

Who is making A Hundred Percent?

Along with starring in the series, Kroll serves as a writer alongside showrunner Gabe Liedman. Meanwhile, they both serve as executive producers with Max Joseph and Alex Plapinger. The title joins Netflix’s current scripted comedy slate, including Nobody Wants This, Running Point, A Man on the Inside, Emily in Paris, Tires, and Survival of the Thickest, among others.

What has been said about A Hundred Percent?

Liedman shared, “Picture me doing the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ ‘Thunderstruck’ flawlessly right now because that’s how I feel. This team, Netflix, and this cast?! I feel especially lucky to be working with Nick again, and I promise to do my best to bring you all something nuts to watch very soon.”

Meanwhile, Kroll stated, “I am thrilled to make this show with Gabe and this insane cast. I can’t wait to explore this high-functioning group of friends who endeavor to live their weird lives!” The duo previously worked together on Big Mouth, making A Hundred Percent a reunion of sorts for Kroll and Liedman.

Don’t miss it! Catch A Hundred Percent when it arrives on Netflix.

A Hundred Percent, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix