‘Today’: Fans React to Tom Blyth Teaching Craig Melvin to Do the Worm

What To Know On Today, Tom Blyth and Emily Bader chatted with Craig Melvin about their new film, People We Meet on Vacation.

After praising the movie’s dance scene, Melvin asked Blyth to teach him how to to the worm live on-air.

Fans reacted to the hilarious dance lesson via social media.

Today‘s Craig Melvin got a dance lesson from the stars of People We Meet on Vacation.

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader chatted with Melvin about the film on the Friday, January 9, episode of Today. One of the movie’s most memorable moments is, as Melvin put it, a “fairly elaborate dance scene in New Orleans,” and according to Blyth, his and Bader’s dance moves were not done on the fly.

“Everybody thinks that that was improvised, but it was not,” Blyth revealed, to which Bader added, “I think that’s good. We just couldn’t remember the choreography well.”

Blyth shared that the pair worked for “two days straight” to create their character’s dance routine. “An amazing choreographer worked with us and kind of told us to bring in our strengths and weaknesses, and we did both,” he said.

Melvin went on to compliment Blyth’s skills at doing the worm during the scene. The skill is one Blyth has had for many years, as he told the Today host, “I learned when I was, like, 8 years old in school ‘cause I fancied this girl, and this other guy came into the school disco and did the worm and did a bunch of breakdance moves, and he got the girl. It’s always to impress the girl. And so, I went home, and I practiced, and now, it’s the only takeaway from that experience, was the worm.”

Melvin proceeded to ask the actor to show him how it’s done live on-air, saying, “If you do it, I’ll do it.” Despite some initial hesitance, Blyth obliged, and performed the impressive dance move before Melvin gave it a shot of his own.

Melvin’s attempt at the worm earned praise from Blyth and Bader, but caused Today‘s Carson Daly some secondhand embarrassment. “Is it over?” Daly hilariously asked as the camera panned to him holding mini football helmets (used as decorations for a cooking segment) over his eyes. “It’s over, you can look back now,” Melvin assured him before bursting into laughter.

Fans shared their reactions to Blyth and Melvin’s funny dance lesson via social media. “HAAHAHAH <333,” one user commented underneath a clip of the moment on Today‘s official Instagram page. Another added, “🤣🤣🤣🤣 Craig that was fantastic 😂.”

“I can say that it’s a light pushup😂,” someone else said of Melvin’s worm attempt, while a different person applauded Melvin by writing, “I hate worms with all my heart but this one I can tolerate.”

“Oh Craig. Good job buddy. ☺️,” another person posted. A separate user commented, “A worm doing a push up? At work and I just had to stop and see this!😂😂.”

People We Meet on Vacation stars Blyth and Bader as Alex and Poppy, two opposites-attract best friends who vow to take trips together every summer. A few years after one of their vacations put a strain on their friendship, the two reunite for one more trip, figuring out along the way whether their relationship could or should be more than platonic.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC

People We Meet on Vacation, Now Streaming, Netflix