In 2022 and 2023, Olivia Flowers was one of the main cast members on Southern Charm. She starred on the show for Seasons 8 and 9, but was then let go by Bravo.

Rumors of Flowers’ exit began circulating after Season 9’s conclusion in January 2024. That July, she confirmed she would not be returning.

“I’m not on this new season,” Flowers said on the Schenanigans with Scheana Shay podcast. “So I have a lot more free time.”

Despite Flowers’ exit, the series is still going strong and is currently in the midst of Season 11. Scroll down for a refresh on what happened to Flowers, as well as what she’s up to now.

Why was Olivia Flowers fired from Southern Charm?

Flowers said her exit from the show wasn’t her choice and noted that she was “super bummed” that she wouldn’t be returning.

“I got the call a few weeks before filming,” she shared. “The production company was just like, ‘You don’t really seem to be in Charleston that much. We’re noticing on your Instagram you’re in Texas, you’ve got this new boyfriend, and it just seems like you’re choosing a different path.'”

At the time, Flowers was in a relationship with Alex Williams, who lived in Dallas. They met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Texas in May 2023, and although Flowers confirmed she was dating someone a few months later, she kept his identity a secret until a year after their first meeting.

Flowers disagreed with the producers’ view of her life at the time. “I don’t think it’s choosing a different path. I’m just kinda living my life,” she added. “My parents had just moved to Texas, and the boyfriend thing just happened very randomly. I’m really glad. He was the best part that came out of that year, but had I known it was working against me or making people think I was choosing a different path? I wish there had been more communication there.”

She also said she felt “blindsided” by the network’s decision and noted that she was “excited” to show more of herself in Season 10, as Season 9 was “very heavy” for her. (Flowers dealt with the death of her brother and a betrayal by ex Austen Kroll after he was accused of a fling with then-best friend Taylor Ann Green in Season 9.)

“I feel like I really gave everything I could given the circumstance, you know?” Flowers added. “Charleston wasn’t the happiest place for me at that time. My friend group had completely changed after filming, my house brought back some difficult memories. I wanted to take that beat for filming. Had I known it was working against me or coming across a certain way … I was just like, ‘What?'”

What is Olivia Flowers doing now?

According to her Instagram bio, Flowers is now splitting her time between Dallas and New York City. She works as an influencer and content creator, often sharing sponsored posts on social media. Most of her content is rooted in travel, fashion, and wellness.

Are Olivia Flowers and Alex Williams still together?

Flowers and Williams are still together, but things are complicated. They got engaged in September 2024 after Williams popped the question during a trip to New York City. Flowers celebrated her bachelorette party with friends one year later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Flowers (@oliviabflowers)

However, in October 2025, Flowers and Williams announced that they were calling off their engagement. “After much thought and many heartfelt conversations, Olivia and her fiancé Alex have made the difficult decision not to move forward with their wedding,” a rep for the reality star told People. “This was not a decision made lightly, but one grounded in deep mutual respect and love for one another.”

Flowers and Williams did not give a reason for their decision to end their engagement, but insisted that it didn’t mean their relationship was over. “Alex and Olivia remain committed to each other with a renewed sense of clarity, strength and appreciation for honoring one’s heart,” the statement continued. “She is very appreciative of your grace and kindness as they move through this transition together.”

In December 2025, Flowers referenced the canceled wedding in an Instagram post, where she reflected on some things she’d recently learned, including, “You can call off a wedding without calling off a relationship,” and, “Returning registry gifts builds character.”

Southern Charm, Season 11, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo