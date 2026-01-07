‘Today’s Dylan Dryer Gives Fans Hilarious Tour of What’s in Her Pockets

What To Know Today‘s Dylan Dreyer put her own twist on the “What’s in my bag?” social media trend.

Fans related to the hilarious items Dreyer discovered in the pockets of her winter coat.

Dreyer recently shared glimpses into her family’s holiday celebrations via Instagram.

Dylan Dreyer‘s latest Instagram post has fans laughing over its relatability.

The Today meteorologist noted in a Tuesday, January 6, Instagram video that she’s seen a lot of “What’s in my bag?” videos on her social media feed recently. Rather than give fans a tour of what’s in her own bag, Dreyer decided to put a twist on the trend.

“I can’t even fit my hands in my pockets, so I’m going to see what is in my pockets,” she said before beginning to take items out of the pockets of her blue winter coat. Dreyer proceeded to pull each item out and show it to the camera as she worked her way through the coat pockets.

Among Dreyer’s pocket discoveries were pieces of “garbage,” Tic Tacs, business cards, receipts, money, and a $50 check that was a “gift” to one of her sons. (Dreyer shares her kids Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Rusty, 4, with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera.)

Other items included multiple chapsticks, a parking ticket, grocery lists, hair ties, Star Wars stickers, a Lego piece, a press-on fingernail, and tissues. The item that caught Dreyer by surprise the most was a long, red ribbon.

“And that’s it! This is what really gets me,” she joked at the end of the video. “You never know when you need a ribbon!” In the post’s caption, she added, “At least my pockets are empty now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

Fans filled the comments with their reactions to the funny video and shared how they related to Dreyer’s candid clip. “I’m definitely guilty of the Chapstick! I’m always excited when jacket season comes around to find those Chapstick’s and lip glosses that I thought I’ve lost😳🤣,” one user wrote, while another added, “Dylan, you are so adorable and so relatable!!! I enjoy watching you on the Today Show every day!!! Thank you for all of your hard work!!!!!”

Someone else shared, “I feel seen even though my pockets are normally receipts, random lists, poop bag, a few sticks I pulled out of my puppies mouth and a few random pennies I found while walking the dogs 🤣.” A different user joked, “That was like watching Mary Poppins.”

Dreyer is no stranger to sharing relatable looks into her life off-camera via social media. “A little taste of the holiday…and a little touch of the flu!” Dreyer captioned a December 31 Instagram post featuring photos from her holiday break. “Hope you all had a wonderful holiday and wishing you a Happy New Year!!”

Dreyer’s slideshow included pics of her kids opening presents on Christmas morning, their Christmas Day meal with family, and a photo of Oliver sick in a hospital bed. Luckily, Oliver was back at home by the time he celebrated his 6th birthday on Friday, January 2.

“You know your mom is in town when the birthday candles get washed for next year!!” Dreyer captioned a Saturday, January 3, Instagram post featuring a sweet photo of her mother posing with Dreyer’s kids on Oliver’s birthday.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC