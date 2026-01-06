‘Will Trent’ Manhunt, ‘Rookie’ Goes to Prague, Hacker Drama on ‘Doc,’ ‘Finding Your Roots’ With America Ferrera and Darren Criss

Disney / Lynsey Weatherspoon

Will Trent

Season Premiere 8/7c

An unwelcome blast from the past disrupts the Season 4 premiere of the quirky crime drama, taking a five-month time jump from last season’s violent attack on the GBI, which left Deputy Director Amanda (Sonja Sohn) shot and seriously wounded. A new manhunt targets the notorious serial killer James Ulster (Greg Germann), who murdered GBI agent Will’s (Ramón Rodríguez) biological mother back in the day, after he engineers a brutal prison escape. Will is sidelined for personal reasons — including the pickleball anger therapy he’s currently undergoing — but that won’t stop him from joining the hunt, along with a noticeably pregnant Angie (Erika Christensen). Michaela Watkins, better known for comedy, guest-stars as one of Ulster’s over-the-top groupies.

The Rookie

Season Premiere 10/9c

The Season 8 premiere goes far beyond the L.A. city limits when the LAPD teams with FBI and Interpol agents for an international sting operation targeting a terrorist cell. The informant guiding their mission: Monica Stevens, the corrupt lawyer aptly described as “the poster child for chaos theory.” Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are tasked with babysitting the glamorous criminal, while everyone else on both sides of the pond are distracted by gossiping about the state of Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy’s (Melissa O’Neil) relationship.

Doc

Midseason Premiere 9/8c

As the medical drama resumes its second season, Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) remains the target of a vicious hacking and deepfake scam, part of a revenge plot concocted by intern Hannah (Emma Pfitzer Price) and her brother Charlie (Daniel Gravelle) as payback for the way Amy treated their late father when he worked for her years earlier. When the hacking scheme escalates, the entire hospital suffers, and the fallout becomes dire when a system reboot affects the treatment of a multi-patient medical mystery.

Finding Your Roots

Season Premiere 8/7c

The engaging genealogy docuseries gets off to a compelling start in its 12th season as Gates reveals surprising family histories to Emmy winners America Ferrera and Darren Criss. He traces their recent and not-so-recent immigrant roots — Ferrera’s parents from Honduras, Criss’s mom from the Philippines — and Ferrera, in particular, learns more about the father she barely knew after he left the family to return to his native country when she was 8. Criss gets an earful about his father’s lineage, which can be traced back to Revolutionary War times and beyond. These journeys into the past are always fascinating.

The Cult Behind The Killer: The Andrea Yates Story

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

A three-part true-crime docuseries, airing in its entirety, revisits the shocking case of Andrea Yates, who in 2001 drowned each of her five children in the bathtub. Diagnosed with postpartum depression and psychosis, Yates was also (as this series alleges) subjected to psychological manipulation by a religious cult led by Michael Woroniecki, which led to the direst of consequences. The special features interviews with Yates’ husband and survivors of the cult, including Woroniecki’s nephew.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

• Moonshiners (8/7c, Discovery): The reality series launches its 15th season with the bootleggers exploiting the Canadian market and a renewed demand for tariff-free liquor.

• Best Medicine (8/7c, Fox): The pilot episode of the Americanized version of Doc Martin, previewed Sunday, airs again in its regular time period.

• High Potential (9/8c, ABC): Can intuitive crime guru Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) trust Rhys (Aiden Turner)? She’s beginning to wonder whether the dashing art dealer is responsible for the Rembrandt artwork that’s gone missing.

• American Experience: Bombshell (9/8c, PBS): A documentary reveals how the U.S. government attempted to manipulate media coverage in the wake of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 80 years ago, downplaying the human toll of radiation poisoning.

• Don’t Call It a Comeback (9/8c, Vice TV): A docuseries uses eyewitness accounts from players, fans, coaches, and journalists to relive some of the most memorable come-from-behind victories in sports history.

• Wildcard Kitchen (9/8c, Food Network): In the Season 3 premiere of the cooking and

card-playing competition, host Eric Adjepong pits Alex Guaraschelli in a redemption contest against Kevin Lee and Arnold Myint, two chefs who beat her on her own Alex vs. America show.

• 1000-Lb Sisters (9/8c, TLC): The eighth season of the reality series finds Amy planning a Halloween wedding while estranged from sister Tammy, whose own relationship is taking a big step forward.