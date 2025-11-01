Remembering Robert Redford, HBO’s ‘I Love LA,’ Robin Hood Rides Again, Michelle Obama’s Style

Remember the way we were with a 24-hour tribute to Robert Redford‘s movie legacy. Auteur Rachel Sennott crafts a Girls for the influencer generation in HBO’s funky I Love LA. MGM+ revisits the legend of Robin Hood in a lavish costume drama. Robin Roberts interviews former First Lady Michelle Obama on style and fashion.

A Bridge Too Far

SUNDAY: When Robert Redford passed away Septemer 16 at 89, chances are your mind’s eye went directly to one of his iconic film performances: the Sundance Kid, investigative journalist Bob Woodward, heartthrob Hubbell Gardiner. TCM pays its respects with a 24-hour marathon of his films, starting with the 1977 war epic A Bridge Too Far before moving on to Redford’s significant starring roles in the Neil Simon comedy Barefoot in the Park (9 am/8c) opposite Jane Fonda, 1969’s Downhill Racer (11 am/10c), the political drama of The Candidate (1 pm/12c) and the docudrama All the President’s Men (3 pm/2c) alongside Dustin Hoffman, then two co-starring blockbusters with Paul Newman: The Sting (5:30 pm/4:30c) and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (8/7c), followed by the romantic The Way We Were (10/9c) with Barbra Streisand. His directorial hit, 1992’s A River Runs Through It (12:15 am/11:15c), features his voice as the older version of the main character.

I Love LA

Series Premiere 10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: Has HBO tapped into the zeitgeist again? Whether you love or hate, or love to hate, I Love LA, from creator-star Rachel Sennott (Bottoms, Shiva Baby), may depend on your interest in and appreciation for the influencer culture inhabited by this friend group of self-absorbed, often self-sabotaging twentysomethings. Positioned as a West Coast equivalent to Lena Dunham’s more deeply felt Girls, this funky and often raunchy comedy stars Sennott as the hungrily ambitious Maia, toiling as an assistant in a marketing and management firm (Leighton Meester is delicious as her above-it-all boss) when her life is turned upside down by the return of her more successful — online, anyway — friend Tallulah (Odessa A’zion), whose TikTok profile makes her a catch for Maia’s company but whose unstable personality ignites an influencer war. Josh Hutcherson costars as Maia’s comparatively normal boyfriend, with the friend group including True Whitaker as a Hollywood nepo baby and Jordan Firstman (the mercurial boyfriend on English Teacher) as a toxically gossipy stylist.

Robin Hood

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Head back to 12th-century Britain for the latest retelling of the Robin Hood legend, a lavish costume drama grounded in the conflict of Saxons chafing under the oppressive rule of the conquering Normans. There are few Merry Men to be seen in the first two somber chapters, which introduce Robert of Locksley (Jack Patten) — call him Rob, not Robin, for now — as the earnest son of Saxon forester Hugh (a very good Tom Mison), whom fate turns into an outlaw. Complicating his violent journey is Rob’s attraction to Marian (Lauren McQueen), the spirited daughter of a cruel Norman lord who now occupies the Locksley ancestral home.

Talamasca: The Secret Order

9/8c

“It sounds far-fetched, I know,” concedes Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) as she clues in the Talamasca’s latest recruit, Guy (Nicholas Denton), about the history of the mysterious Seven Five Two and why everyone is looking for it. “Knowledge is the only leverage we have over the Immortals,” she says, as she sets the young lawyer on a mission that will put him in direct contact with the devious vampire Jasper (scene-stealer William Fichtner), who’s sunk his fangs into the Talamasca’s London headquarters.

Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look — A Conversation with Robin Roberts — Special Edition of 20/20 (Sunday, 8/7c, ABC): As the first Black first lady to occupy the White House, Michelle Obama was scrutinized from every angle, developing a sense of style in the most public of fishbowls. Following up the success of her Becoming memoir with a new book, The Look, Obama sits with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts for a prime-time conversation about fashion and empowerment.

The Yule Log: Holiday movies include, on Hallmark Channel, Christmas on Duty (Saturday, 8/7c), starring Janel Parrish and Parker Young as former Quantico rivals who are assigned to Christmas Duty during a snowstorm on their base; and A Newport Christmas (Sunday, 8/7c), a time-travel romance starring Ginna Claire Mason and Wes Brown. On Great American Family: Christmas of Giving (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Ash Tsai as a struggling non-profit director who finds new hope and love during the holiday. Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu: the romcom Joy to the World (Saturday), starring Emmanuelle Chriqui as a lifestyle guru who enlists her best friend (Chad Michael Murray) to pose as her fake husband for a TV Christmas special. Guess what happens next? UPtv’s Sunday offering is The Great Christmas Snow-In (7/6c), starring Joey Lawrence as Justin, who’s spending the holiday in a secluded cabin with his ex-fiancée’s cousin (Amanda Fuller) when his ex (Melina Alves) shows up with her new boyfriend (Ricardo Chavez). Awkward!

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: