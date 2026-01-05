‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Car 30 Years After Mom Appeared on Show

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Cal Davies on December 31, 2025
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune tumbler

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Tumbler

$20.00
Buy Now

One Wheel of Fortune contestant had a lot to live up to after he made it onto the game show 30 years after his mom did. Despite winning the game, the contestant couldn’t pull out the win in the Bonus Round, resulting in him not taking home a car.

Cal Davies, from Charlotte, North Carolina, played against Samantha Lomen, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Yulanda Harris-Hugh, from Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Davies made the New Year’s Resolution of eating as much BBQ food as he can.

Davies won the game with $25,750 and a trip to Mexico. Lomen, a foodie who has run three half-marathons, went home with $3,000. Harris-Hugh, who enjoys reading and shopping, took home $4,000.

Davie did not choose “Food & Drink” for his Bonus Round category, despite his love of BBQ, and instead went with “Phrase.” He brought his mom and girlfriend, Lauren, with him to the show.

“My mom was actually on the show 30 years ago and taught me everything I need to know about Wheel,” he revealed to host Ryan Seacrest.

With a shocked expression, Seacrest replied, “Well, it worked.”

“She said during the break that you’re quite competitive,” Seacrest said.

“I’m a bad loser,” Davies replied, which made the host laugh.

He was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by Wheel of Fortune and chose “C,D,M, and A” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “_E  _ _LL  _AC_  _ _ _   _ _.”

'Wheel of Fortune': Librarian Loses $57,000 After Ryan Seacrest's Big Confession
Related

'Wheel of Fortune': Librarian Loses $57,000 After Ryan Seacrest's Big Confession

As the clock counted down, Davies guessed “Be full…” “Be full.” He couldn’t arrive on “We Will Back You Up.”

“You tried. I don’t know where you would’ve gone there,” Seacrest said. “How in the world were you going to get to that? I don’t think there was a shot.”

Seacrest then revealed the Genesis in the envelope, and the crowd groaned. Davies didn’t appear to be too bad a loser as he gave a disappointed expression and shook Seacrest’s hand.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full List of TV Winners
Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jaeda Lily Miller, and Hyland Goodrich in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 13
2
‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Breaks Down Season 13 Premiere’s Fiery Cliffhanger
3
‘The Rookie’ Boss Addresses Crossovers With Potential ‘North’ Spinoff With Jay Ellis
Chelsea Handler, 2026 Critics Choice Awards, January 4, 2026.
4
Chelsea Handler Shades Kevin Costner & More, Remembers Rob Reiner in Critics Choice Monologue
Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
5
Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet Photos: See All the Stars