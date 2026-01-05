‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Car 30 Years After Mom Appeared on Show

One Wheel of Fortune contestant had a lot to live up to after he made it onto the game show 30 years after his mom did. Despite winning the game, the contestant couldn’t pull out the win in the Bonus Round, resulting in him not taking home a car.

Cal Davies, from Charlotte, North Carolina, played against Samantha Lomen, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Yulanda Harris-Hugh, from Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Davies made the New Year’s Resolution of eating as much BBQ food as he can.

Davies won the game with $25,750 and a trip to Mexico. Lomen, a foodie who has run three half-marathons, went home with $3,000. Harris-Hugh, who enjoys reading and shopping, took home $4,000.

Davie did not choose “Food & Drink” for his Bonus Round category, despite his love of BBQ, and instead went with “Phrase.” He brought his mom and girlfriend, Lauren, with him to the show.

“My mom was actually on the show 30 years ago and taught me everything I need to know about Wheel,” he revealed to host Ryan Seacrest.

With a shocked expression, Seacrest replied, “Well, it worked.”

“She said during the break that you’re quite competitive,” Seacrest said.

“I’m a bad loser,” Davies replied, which made the host laugh.

He was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by Wheel of Fortune and chose “C,D,M, and A” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “_E _ _LL _AC_ _ _ _ _ _.”

As the clock counted down, Davies guessed “Be full…” “Be full.” He couldn’t arrive on “We Will Back You Up.”

“You tried. I don’t know where you would’ve gone there,” Seacrest said. “How in the world were you going to get to that? I don’t think there was a shot.”

Seacrest then revealed the Genesis in the envelope, and the crowd groaned. Davies didn’t appear to be too bad a loser as he gave a disappointed expression and shook Seacrest’s hand.