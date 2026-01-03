Colin Mochrie Cancels Comedy Tour Dates Amid Medical Emergency

What To Know Colin Mochrie has postponed several comedy tour dates due to a medical emergency.

His medical team is optimistic about his full recovery after surgery.

Fans expressed strong support and well-wishes on social media.

Colin Mochrie canceled several of his comedy tour dates amid a medical emergency: a detached retina.

On Friday, January 2, the Whose Line Is It Anyway star, 68, took to Instagram with a sad update in a joint post with Hyprov (improv under hypnosis) and his costar, hypnotist Asad Mecci.

“We regret to inform you that our upcoming shows will be postponed due to a medical situation involving Colin Mochrie,” the message began. “Colin has been diagnosed with a detached retina and will be undergoing emergency eye surgery today. His medical team is optimistic about his full recovery, but he needs time to rest and heal.”

After sharing details about rescheduling shows, the message continued, “Colin is incredibly grateful for your support and well wishes. He looks forward to being back on stage and sharing many more laughs with all of you in the near future. Thank you for your understanding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis (@hyprov)

In the comments, Instagram users showered Mochrie with well-wishes and support. One fan shared, “Sending him all the healing vibes and wishing him a speedy recovery!!”

Another wrote, “Take as much time as you need, Colin. Hope for a quick recovery, and everything goes well for you.”

Someone else echoed, “So sorry, Colin! Praying that you feel much better soon! Sending love and healing light to you!”

A different Instagram user commented, “Holy cow, heal up quick @colinmochrie7591 💚.”

Meanwhile, yet another follower joked, “I’ll have an eye out for you when you are back on stage.”

Mochrie starred in the original British version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, hosted by Clive Anderson, from 1989 to 1999, before joining the original American run of the show — hosted by Drew Carey and also starring Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady — from 1999 to 2005. He also starred in the revival series hosted by Aisha Tyler from 2013 to 2024.