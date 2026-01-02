‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Shares Rare Photo With Kids & Longtime Boyfriend
Wheel of Fortune cohost Vanna White shared a rare photo with her kids and longtime boyfriend to celebrate the New Year.
On Thursday, January 1, White, 68, took to Instagram to share a virtual holiday card featuring her two adult children, Gigi Santo Pietro and Nikko Santo Pietro, and her partner, businessman John Donaldson.
