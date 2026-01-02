‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Shares Rare Photo With Kids & Longtime Boyfriend

Michelle Stein
Comments
Vanna White
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS

Wheel of Fortune cohost Vanna White shared a rare photo with her kids and longtime boyfriend to celebrate the New Year.

On Thursday, January 1, White, 68, took to Instagram to share a virtual holiday card featuring her two adult children, Gigi Santo Pietro and Nikko Santo Pietro, and her partner, businessman John Donaldson.

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
SMALL DOSES, (from left): Jon Manfrellotti, Patty Ross, John Mulrooney, Dom Irrera, 'Midtown North', 1994. © Viacom / Courtesy: Everett Collection
1
John Mulrooney Dies: TV Actor & Comedian Was 67
Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler and Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: Season 5, Netflix, 2025.
2
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Demand ‘The First Shadow’ Play on Netflix After Series Finale ‘Confusion’
Ellie de Lange in Run Away
3
Harlan Coben’s ‘Run Away’ Ending, Explained
Erin and Ben Napier, 'Home Town' Season 10 promo photo, HGTV, 2026.
4
HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Open Up About Unexpected Baby Bombshell and Family Dramas
Coldwater, Bridgerton, and Hijack
5
What’s New on Streaming in January 2026