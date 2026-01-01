Champion Boxer Anthony Joshua Released From Hospital After Fatal Car Crash

What To Know Anthony Joshua has been released from a Nigerian hospital after surviving a car crash that killed his strength coach Sina Ghami and trainer Latif Ayodele.

The accident occurred when the car Joshua was riding in collided with a stationary truck, and he is now recovering at home while mourning the loss of his close friends.

The crash happened just over a week after Joshua’s high-profile boxing victory over Jake Paul, which drew a massive global audience on Netflix.

Former two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from a Nigerian hospital following a devastating car crash that killed two of his close friends and trainers.

The British 2012 Olympic gold medalist was released from the hospital on Wednesday (December 31) afternoon and will continue his recovery at home. He had been under observation at the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja since Monday’s (December 29) fatal car crash.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Lagos state commissioner for information and strategy, said in a statement on X, “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”

“[Joshua] is deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home,” Omotoso added.

According to TMZ, Joshua was sitting in the backseat of the car when it crashed into a stationary truck on a crowded expressway in Nigeria. The collision resulted in the deaths of the boxer’s strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and his trainer, Latif Ayodele.

Omotoso said Joshua was “heavy-hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends.”

Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele shared videos on social media of them playing table tennis together.

The crash came just a little over a week after Joshua defeated YouTube star Jake Paul in a Netflix boxing match. Joshua delivered a sixth-round knockout of Paul, breaking his jaw in two places. The event scored an estimated average minute audience of 33 million Live+1 globally, and the slow-motion clip of the knockout shot has become the highest-performing clip from a Netflix live event ever.