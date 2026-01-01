Former CNN Star Jim Acosta Mocks Pete Hegseth During Don Lemon’s New Year’s Eve Party

What To Know Jim Acosta made jokes about Pete Hegseth’s alleged drinking issues during Don Lemon’s New Year’s Eve YouTube party, despite a “no politics” rule.

Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta rang in the New Year by taking a swipe at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during Don Lemon’s New Year’s Eve party, despite the show’s “no politics” rule.

Acosta, who departed CNN in January 2025 after a reshuffling at the news network, appeared via a satellite link from Hawai’i on Lemon’s YouTube NYE bash. According to Mediaite, the former CNN Newsroom host told Lemon that he wanted to get “as far away” from Trump as he could while still staying in the U.S.

Lemon informed Acosta that he’d violated his no politics talk, to which Acosta replied, “There goes all my jokes — I was gonna say I’m so hammered that even Pete Hegseth said ‘Jim, pace yourself!'”

Acosta’s joke really tickled Lemon, who couldn’t contain his laughter.

Following Hegseth’s appointment as President Trump’s secretary of defense in January 2025, reports surfaced of the former Fox News host’s alleged drinking problems. Per NBC News, Hegseth’s drinking at work “concerned” several of his former Fox News co-workers.

After the dig at Hegseth, Lemon asked Acosta, “Jim, are you smashed?”

Taking a drink, Acosta responded, “I’m getting there… It’s been that kind of year, right? We gotta do something, s***!”

Acosta continued to make political jokes, later adding, “I’m so hammered right now, Marjorie Taylor Greene is starting to make sense.”

“All right, you had to go there,” Lemon replied. “You have politics on the brain.”

Fans took to social media to react to Acosta’s comments, with one X user writing, “I dig this Jim IDGAF Acosta!”

“Good for him. This year sucked ass. We all need to let loose a little!” said another.

Another added, “Good one!!”

“Hahah, good times!” one fan wrote.

However, not everybody was a fan, with one X user writing, “That is as low as one could get as a human being…How many shots did u knock down?”

“When is tipsy cute or funny as a professional? This is disgusting!” said another.

“Humor requires intelligence,” another added.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.