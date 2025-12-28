What To Know Stephen Colbert joked that if he could switch bodies with anyone for 24 hours, he would choose President Donald Trump.

The exchange occurred during Slate’s Political Gabfest 20th anniversary show, where Colbert’s humorous response quickly went viral online.

Colbert and Trump have a history of public sparring, with Trump recently criticizing Colbert on social media and Colbert frequently mocking Trump on his late-night show.

Stephen Colbert recently confessed that he’d love to switch bodies with President Donald Trump — and the reason is very practical.

On December 12, the Late Show host, 61, was featured in Slate‘s Political Gabfest for its 20th anniversary show in New York City. Co-host John Dickerson asked Colbert at one point. “If you could slip into the body of a person for 24 hours, who would it be?”

“I mean, it’s such a predictable answer for me,” the late-night host replied. “But I would slip inside the skin of our president, and I would resign.”

Colbert explained, “No scandal, no confession, no Sturm und Drang. Just go, ‘It’s been great. I’m the best ever. I’m gonna go out on top. I’ve done everything. I’m just gonna go.’ That’s it. It can be a glorious ending, just end it.”

He then wondered aloud, “I have a harrowing follow-up question: Is he taking over my body for 24 hours?” After the audience laughed, Colbert jokingly instructed his wife, “Darling, go see your sister for a while.”

As of writing, an X post featuring Colbert’s answer has attracted more than 445,000 views.

Stephen Colbert when asked if he could change bodies with someone for 24 hours: “I would slip inside the skin of our President and I would resign” pic.twitter.com/tKi7r5Ax2d — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 26, 2025

Trump, 79, and Colbert have been involved in a public sparring match for quite some time. Most recently, the POTUS took to Truth Social on December 23, while seemingly watching a rerun of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck, with no talent or anything else necessary for show business success,” he wrote. “Now, after being terminated by CBS, but left out to dry, he has actually gotten worse, along with his nonexistent ratings. Stephen is running on hatred and fumes ~ A dead man walking! CBS should, ‘put him to sleep,’ NOW, it is the humanitarian thing to do!”

In July, after Colbert announced that The Late Show would end in May 2026, Trump rejoiced on Truth Social.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” Trump declared. “His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! [Fox News late-night host] Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Meanwhile, Colbert has repeatedly taken jabs at the president on his late-night show.

