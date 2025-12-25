Ryan Seacrest Gets Emotional Over First Christmas Without His Father — Fans Respond With Heartfelt Messages

What To Know Ryan Seacrest shared an emotional Instagram post marking his first Christmas without his father.

Seacrest posted family photos celebrating the holiday together.

Fans responded with heartfelt messages of support.

For many, Christmas is a time for friends, family, and reflection, but for those who have lost a loved one, it can be a painful reminder of absence, when traditions feel heavier, memories feel closer, and the season’s joy is tinged with grief.

Ryan Seacrest, who lost his father, Gary Lee Seacrest, last fall to prostate cancer, shared a deeply moving post on Instagram that highlighted the enduring importance of family.

“First Christmas without Dad, but holding him close in all the ways we can. We miss you. Merry Heavenly Christmas.”

In the assorted carousel images, the Wheel of Fortune host is pictured with family (including brother-in-law Jimmy Leach and younger sister Meredith Seacrest Leach, whom he tagged in the post), decked out in pajamas, reindeer antlers, and elf hats, as they gather for a Christmas feast, all smiles but clearly missing their patriarch.

Fans chimed in to offer Christmas cheer and words of comfort for the Seacrest family.

“That first year of an empty chair is always the toughest ✨Merry Christmas to all of you,” wrote a person on Instagram.

“Merry Christmas! Gary’s spirit lives on through your smiles, tears, and laughter. Have a super awesome day, gang!,” posted another.

“It may be a lot of firsts without Dad, but I know u guys are keeping his love and legacy living (I know he and Dick Clark will be heavenly cheering on @rockineve next week),” another fan wrote.

“Merry Christmas and Happy 51st Birthday!,” wished another fan, as Seacrest’s birthday was the day before on December 24.

“I’m sorry. This is our fifth Christmas without our dad, and I can tell you that it does not get easier. You just learn to adjust differently. Blessings,” posted a fan on Facebook.

“Happy belated birthday and merry Christmas, Ryan. This is our first Christmas without Mom. Know that they are still with us in our hearts,” shared another.

Last fall, Seacrest announced the loss of his father via Instagram on October 31: “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that my loving father peacefully passed away earlier this week,” he wrote, along with a series of family photos. “My mom, sister and I have peace knowing he is in a better place and free of any pain or suffering. We are heartbroken. He was a devoted husband for 56 years, an incredible Papa to Flora, and my best friend. Dad you will live in our hearts forever. I love you.”