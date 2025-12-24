See How Miranda Lambert & More Tributed George Strait at 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

What To Know George Strait was honored at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, with tributes from Vince Gill, Brooks & Dunn, and Miranda Lambert celebrating his influential career.

George Strait was one of the honorees at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Tuesday (December 23), and several stars attended to pay tribute to the King of Country Music.

The event, hosted by President Donald Trump, took place on December 7 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and aired on Tuesday. Alongside Strait, the 2025 honorees included actors Michael Crawford and Sylvester Stallone, singer Gloria Gaynor, and heavy metal band KISS.

Singer-songwriter Vince Gill spoke on behalf of Strait, returning the favor after Strait spoke for him at the CMA Awards on November 19. Later in the show, Gill returned to the stage to sing Strait’s 2008 hit track “Troubadour,” the second single from his twenty-fifth studio album of the same name.

Following Gill, country music duo Brooks & Dunn performed “Amarillo By Morning,” the song popularized by Strait in 1982. The track featured on Strait’s second studio album, Strait from the Heart, and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Country chart. It has since become one of Strait’s signature songs.

The three-song medley ended with a show-stealing performance from Miranda Lambert, who performed a stunning rendition of Strait’s 2001 song “Run,” the lead single from his twenty-first studio album The Road Less Traveled. The emotional performance earned one of the biggest audience reactions of the evening.

Lambert and Strait have a close personal connection, having previously performed “Run” live together at the 2014 The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. The “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer has previously cited Strait as one of her music idols.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the tribute with one X user writing, “Watching Miranda Lambert, Brooks and Dunn, Vince Gill sing George Strait songs is so cool!!”

“That’s why [Lambert’s] the country queen she is amazing. True country to the core. That’s my girl,” added one TikTok commenter.

“Miranda Lambert/ Vince Gill were touching,” wrote another.

Another added, “Miranda Lambert singing Run stole the show. Wow.”

“Her voice is what we need more of! ❤ singing to the king of country. Country gold!!!” added one fan.

“My favorite song of his. Miranda sounds and looks so good,” said another.

“This Queen can even sing George. Love this,” one commenter added.