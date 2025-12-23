Kurt Russell Surprises Kennedy Center Honors Viewers With Appearance for Sly Stallone

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors was chock-filled with many surprises as the annual event recognized five artists from the worlds of acting, music, and the stage for their lifetime achievements and contributions to the arts.

In a live ceremony on December 7 hosted by President Donald Trump, the Kennedy Center honored Tony-winning stage and screen star Michael Crawford, Grammy-winning disco icon Gloria Gaynor, country music legend George Strait, legendary rock band Kiss, including Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and the late Ace Frehley, and Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone.

​After Trump introduced Stallone in a pre-recorded message — something he did for all the nominees — special guest Kurt Russell took to the stage. Stallone and Russell starred together in 1989’s Tango & Cash, and the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star shared a few words of praise for his longtime friend.

TANGO & CASH, Kurt Russell, Sylvester Stallone, 1989

Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Russell recalled the first time he watched Rocky, which made him ponder: “I wondered out loud, ‘Where in the hell did they find this boxer who is such a great actor?'” (via AARP).

Russell told the audience that “the story of Sly Stallone is the story of the American Dream.” The Big Trouble in Little Tokyo actor also reminisced about their time working together, stating that Stallone “treated me like his little brother. He took care of me.”

It was an emotional night for Sylvester Stallone, who was honored for his five decades of work as a three-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer, and director. He is best known for the Rocky franchise and for portraying the iconic action hero Rambo, roles that cemented his place in Hollywood history.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Frank Stallone also took to the stage to honor his brother with the emotional, “You’ll always be my hero, and I love you so much.”

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors, Tuesday, December 23, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+

