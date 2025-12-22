All the Trump Changes to 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

Erin Maxwell
Comments
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: (Back Row L-R) Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, Amb. Richard Grenell, Kennedy Center President, Amb. Sergio Gor, Amb. Monica Crowley and (Front Row L-R) Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford pose for the class photo at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Reception at the U.S. Department of State on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

What To Know

  • For the first time, a sitting U.S. president will host the Kennedy Center Honors.
  • The award medallion was redesigned with a new look by Tiffany & Co.
  • Trump played a major role in selecting the 2025 honorees.

On December 21, the Kennedy Center bestowed its annual honors upon artists from the stage and screen, celebrating a lifetime of creative achievement and cultural impact. However, those who usually watch the annual broadcast might notice a few changes when it airs on December 23.

This year, President Donald Trump presided over the festivities, which honored actor Sylvester Stallone, rock band Kiss, Tony Award–winning stage actor Michael Crawford, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, and country music artist George Strait.

Trump called the event “one of the most important evenings in the American cultural realm,” though it was notably missing much of the star power the event held in previous years.

Here is a rundown of the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors, including where to watch and what changes one might expect from the event.

When and where will the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors air?

The gala event and its performances will air on December 23 at 8/7c CBS and Paramount+.

Who will host the Kennedy Center Honors?

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the State Department Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner at the U.S. Department of State on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2025 Kennedy Center Honorees are Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, the rock band KISS, Gloria Gaynor, and Michael Crawford. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

CNN’s Scott Jennings Hits Back at Trump Kennedy Center Critics
Related

CNN’s Scott Jennings Hits Back at Trump Kennedy Center Critics

In the past, icons of the small screen, legends of the stage, and big-name comedians, musicians, and actors have taken to the podium as hosts of the night of honors. Previous hosts have included Walter Cronkite, Caroline Kennedy, Stephen Colbert, David Letterman, and Queen Latifah, just to name a few.

This year is the first year a sitting president will host the honors as Trump took on the role of emcee. “This is the first time a U.S. president has ever hosted this phenomenal event,” said Trump, who was elected as chairman of the Kennedy Center earlier in the year.

In early 2025, NPR reported that Trump purged the existing, largely bipartisan board of trustees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and installed his own allies, then appointed himself chair of the board. This was an unprecedented political intervention of the institution.

Trump previously skipped the ceremony during his first term.

Did the Kennedy Center change its name?

Yes, on December 18, the Kennedy Center’s name was changed to The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The name on the building was changed the next day, though some lawmakers have contended that the name can’t be altered legally without Congressional approval (via NPR).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Associated Press (AP) (@apnews)

Is there a new award?

Yes, the award has undergone a significant redesign since it was created nearly five decades ago, as the new award has since replaced the signature rainbow ribbon with a solid deep blue one and added a gold medal.

Kennedy Center Honors’ medallions have been re-imagined and donated by Tiffany & Co. The brand-new medallion features a gold disc with a depiction of the Kennedy Center etched on one side, flanked by rainbow colors representing the many different arts celebrated. The reverse side bears the Honorees’ names in script above the date of the Medallion Ceremony, December 6, 2025.

The updated medal will debut at this year’s ceremony.

Were there changes to how the honorees were chosen?

Trump reportedly played a significant role in selecting the 2025 honorees. This is in contrast to the past, when honorees were chosen through a process involving arts advisors and staff. According to People, Trump said in August that he was “about 98% involved” in selecting the honorees.

What other changes have been made?

The changes extend to what’s onstage as well, as this year’s ceremony will incorporate new staging, lighting, and presentation segments to match the revised aesthetic.

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors, Tuesday, December 23, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+  

Kennedy Center Honors key art
George Strait

George Strait

Paul Stanley

Paul Stanley

Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons

Peter Criss

Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley

Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford

Gloria Gaynor

Gloria Gaynor

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Paramount+

Awards Show

TV14

Special

Awards

Entertainment

Latest Headlines

More Kennedy Center Honors ›

Kennedy Center Honors

Donald Trump

George Strait

Gloria Gaynor

KISS

Michael Crawford

Sylvester Stallone




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anthony Geary - 'General Hospital'
1
‘General Hospital’ to Re-Air Anthony Geary’s Farewell as Luke Spencer
Erin Napier
2
Inside Erin Napier’s Health Issues, Including a Mystery Illness
Adam Sanders, Channing Wilson ,Cassidy Daniels
3
Who Won ‘The Road’?
BIG BROTHER August 27, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*
4
‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Suffers Cardiac Arrest, in Critical Condition: Report
EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND, Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton
5
6 ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Controversies, From the Premise to the Finale