All the Trump Changes to 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

What To Know For the first time, a sitting U.S. president will host the Kennedy Center Honors.

The award medallion was redesigned with a new look by Tiffany & Co.

Trump played a major role in selecting the 2025 honorees.

On December 21, the Kennedy Center bestowed its annual honors upon artists from the stage and screen, celebrating a lifetime of creative achievement and cultural impact. However, those who usually watch the annual broadcast might notice a few changes when it airs on December 23.

This year, President Donald Trump presided over the festivities, which honored actor Sylvester Stallone, rock band Kiss, Tony Award–winning stage actor Michael Crawford, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, and country music artist George Strait.

Trump called the event “one of the most important evenings in the American cultural realm,” though it was notably missing much of the star power the event held in previous years.

Here is a rundown of the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors, including where to watch and what changes one might expect from the event.

When and where will the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors air?

The gala event and its performances will air on December 23 at 8/7c CBS and Paramount+.

Who will host the Kennedy Center Honors?

In the past, icons of the small screen, legends of the stage, and big-name comedians, musicians, and actors have taken to the podium as hosts of the night of honors. Previous hosts have included Walter Cronkite, Caroline Kennedy, Stephen Colbert, David Letterman, and Queen Latifah, just to name a few.

This year is the first year a sitting president will host the honors as Trump took on the role of emcee. “This is the first time a U.S. president has ever hosted this phenomenal event,” said Trump, who was elected as chairman of the Kennedy Center earlier in the year.

In early 2025, NPR reported that Trump purged the existing, largely bipartisan board of trustees at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and installed his own allies, then appointed himself chair of the board. This was an unprecedented political intervention of the institution.

Trump previously skipped the ceremony during his first term.

Did the Kennedy Center change its name?

Yes, on December 18, the Kennedy Center’s name was changed to The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The name on the building was changed the next day, though some lawmakers have contended that the name can’t be altered legally without Congressional approval (via NPR).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Associated Press (AP) (@apnews)

Is there a new award?

Yes, the award has undergone a significant redesign since it was created nearly five decades ago, as the new award has since replaced the signature rainbow ribbon with a solid deep blue one and added a gold medal.

🇺🇸 WATCH🇺🇸 CBS Mornings’ exclusive reveal of the new Kennedy Center medallion—the gold award designed by Tiffany & Co. We will be presenting these gorgeous medallions to our 48th Kennedy Center Honors Class on December 6th. You can watch the full Honors ceremony on December… pic.twitter.com/XDnBk7X2iq — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 1, 2025

Kennedy Center Honors’ medallions have been re-imagined and donated by Tiffany & Co. The brand-new medallion features a gold disc with a depiction of the Kennedy Center etched on one side, flanked by rainbow colors representing the many different arts celebrated. The reverse side bears the Honorees’ names in script above the date of the Medallion Ceremony, December 6, 2025.

The updated medal will debut at this year’s ceremony.

Were there changes to how the honorees were chosen?

Trump reportedly played a significant role in selecting the 2025 honorees. This is in contrast to the past, when honorees were chosen through a process involving arts advisors and staff. According to People, Trump said in August that he was “about 98% involved” in selecting the honorees.

🇺🇸 WATCH🇺🇸 The 48th Kennedy Center Honors was filled to the brim with memorable moments celebrating our star-studded class of @TheSlyStallone, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Crawford, @GeorgeStrait, and @KISS. We’ve highlighted just a few excerpts from that iconic weekend and invite… pic.twitter.com/hOwHGBTuyO — The Trump Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 20, 2025

What other changes have been made?

The changes extend to what’s onstage as well, as this year’s ceremony will incorporate new staging, lighting, and presentation segments to match the revised aesthetic.

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors, Tuesday, December 23, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+