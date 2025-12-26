What To Know Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer preview the series finale episode.

The brothers describe the supersized installment as “massive” and promise “the most emotion of any of the episodes.”

Stranger Things‘ Season 5 finale arrives on December 31.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 2.]

Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 made way for an epic battle as most of the characters fighting against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) embarked for a do-or-die mission in the Upside Down.

After revealing that Vecna’s plan is to have Earth collide with the dimension known as The Abyss, the heroes of our story devised a plan to cut ties between the two by disabling the bridge between them, otherwise known as the Upside Down.

But what is going to happen next? The stakes feel higher than ever, and the Duffer Brothers are teasing as much to TV Insider.

“I don’t want to say too much,” Matt Duffer prefaces. “I mean, it’s massive. I will say… the thing I’m most excited about… for people to watch the finale is in terms of the scale, it’s the biggest thing we’ve ever had.”

Clocking in at just over two hours, the supersized episode is sure to deliver an emotional punch as Matt teases the series finale “has the most character moments and the most emotion of any of the episodes, at least this season. So I like that it has both things in it.”

His brother Ross adds, “One thing we really wanted to do was really set up the plan in the penultimate episode, which is a bit different from our other finale episodes [that] slowly ramp up to a climax.”

What fans can expect, Ross teases, is, “We’re at a sprint pretty much right away in Episode 8. So that’s something we’re really excited about.” In other words, get your running shoes ready, heading into the new year as our heroes face their biggest challenge to date.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, Netflix