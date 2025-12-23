Most-Streamed Christmas Movies List Revealed — Do You Agree With Number One?

What To Know The week’s most-streamed movies list has been revealed.

Topping the list of holiday fare is a perhaps surprising title.

With all of the new Christmas specials, made-for-TV fare, and holiday marathons hitting the airwaves this year, there are still a lot of folks who are turning to streaming this season to catch their favorite merry movies on demand. Now, the list of the most-streamed holiday movies so far ahead of this Christmas week has been revealed, and the results might surprise you.

The Hollywood Reporter has dropped a list of the top 10 most-streamed movies of the week, and it’s topped by How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Peacock, which has notched 669 million views. This version is the 2000 adaptation starring Jim Carrey as the Dr. Seuss joy-stealer. It’s one of several adaptations of that story (the others: the 1966 animated TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and the 2018 computer-animated edition with Benedict Cumberbatch called The Grinch), and it is far and above the most popular Christmas movie on the list.

The second-most-streamed movie is the absolute 2025 sensation, KPop Demon Hunters, with 591 million on Netflix. Then, Jingle Bell Heist came in third with a whopping 549 million on the same streamer. Wicked came in at fourth with 542 million on Prime Video, and Home Alone landed in fifth with 499 million on Disney+.

Sixth on the list was Zootopia on Disney+ with 455 million, and Netflix’s In Your Dreams followed with 432 million on Netflix. Eighth place went to the DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at 430 million on HBO Max and Netflix, while Elf on HBO Max nabbed the ninth-place spot with 397 million, and Prime Video’s Playdate rounded out the list at 374 million.

Of the top 10 most-streamed movies list, then, only four are actually Christmas movies. So do the results surprise you? Did you expect this iteration of the Grinch to dominate the charts this season, besting both Home Alone and Elf in this metric? Why or why not? Hit the comment below to let us know!