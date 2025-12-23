‘General Hospital’ Star Anthony Geary’s Husband Shares Touching New Tribute – Fans React

What To Know Anthony Geary, famed for his role as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, passed away on December 14 due to complications from a scheduled operation, as confirmed by his husband Claudio Gama.

Gama shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing gratitude to fans and colleagues for their support and highlighting Geary’s passion for acting and his love for his fans, family, and life in Amsterdam.

Fans and fellow actors flooded social media with condolences and memories, while General Hospital announced it will re-air Luke Spencer’s farewell episode on January 1 in Geary’s honor.

Anthony Geary‘s husband, Claudio Gama, has said his “last goodbyes” to the fan-favorite General Hospital actor, who passed away on December 14 due to complications from a scheduled operation three days earlier.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (December 22), Gama shared an update with fans and followers, writing, “Greetings to all from Amsterdam today we said our last goodbyes to Tony he is now resting up where the stars shine bright. He will always be missed.”

Gama and Geary met in 1995 and married in 2019. Following Geary’s retirement from acting in 2015, he and Gama lived full-time in Amsterdam with their beloved cat, Max. Gama previously confirmed Geary’s passing with TV Insider, saying, “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

In his latest Instagram post, Gama said Geary’s “love, life, and art speaks for itself,” adding, “Me, Max and the family would like to thank all of Tony’s friends and colleagues for the wonderful support and respect you have shown Tony. To all of Tony’s fans thank you so much for the wonderful words of support and condolences.”

Gama noted that Geary did everything as an actor and artist “for his fans,” stating, “Without your love and support he would have never reached the heights he did in his career. Acting was his passion, as was dancing, singing, drink [sic] cola, payday candy bars, and cats. He loved his country and his second home of Amsterdam.”

Geary was best known for his iconic portrayal of Luke Spencer on General Hospital, for which he won eight Daytime Emmy Awards. He starred in the hit soap opera from 1978 until his retirement in 2015. In tribute, General Hospital will be re-airing Luke Spencer’s farewell episode on January 1.

Fans and friends flooded Gama’s latest post with comments and condolences, with Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash writing, “How lucky Tony was to have you as his person. His partner. His husband. We should all be so fortunate. We love you and Tony always and forever.”

General Hospital alum Kimberly McCullough added, “Sweet Claudio. Sending my love to you. What a beautiful life you two made together.”

“Thank you for sharing Claudio. We got to know you through Tony & that’s a blessing. You are in our hearts. Rest in peace Tony,” one fan added.

“I prayed for you today. I know Max is a great comfort. Plus you have sooo many of us here for you whatever you need. Let us know,” added another.

“Beautifully said Claudio. I’m sure that Tony is watching over you and Max. He will surely be missed. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love,” said one commenter.

Another added, “Sending love and light to you @claudiogama_71 and Max. Know that we love love you and are here for you as Tony would know we are. Thank you for allowing us a glimpse into both of your private world 🌎 and love ❤️ To know you are loved is a blessing and you all are.”