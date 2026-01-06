What To Know Eric Adjepong returns as host for Season 3 of Food Network’s Wildcard Kitchen.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, the star gets candid about his love life after divorce.

He also discusses his growing TV career, friendship with Alex Guarnaschelli, and more.

Food Network is gearing up to deal out more Wildcard Kitchen for Season 3. Host Eric Adjepong has welcomed famous friends and colleagues to his after-hours culinary poker game. The hit competition series found a successful recipe of bringing in three all-star chefs familiar with each other to “bet, bluff, and backstab for cold, hard cash and bragging rights.”

Keeping things interesting, the game changes thanks to the introduction of the “diamond deck,” a collection of cards adding what is described as extreme wild cards to the game. During the January 6 premiere, Alex Guarnaschelli gets a crack at Kevin Lee and Arnold Myint, who beat her on her show Alex vs. America. Later in the season, the tables turn with Guarnaschelli taking over hosting duties as Adjepong faces off against fellow Top Chef Season 16 competitor Sara Bradley and winner Kelsey Barnard Clark.

Another upcoming episode brings Asian cuisine standouts Jet Tila, Dale Talde and Nini Nguyen. seen as Wildcard Kitchen’s highest roller, Maneet Chauhan, returns to defend her title against Mei Lin and Aarón Sánchez for a record-breaking payout. Here Adjepong previews what’s to come, opens up about his friendship with Guarnaschelli, and gets candid about his love life 17 months after finalizing his divorce from wife Janell Mack.

How is it for you to see the show resonate like it has?

Eric Adjepong: I’m honestly amazed. I’ve always believed in the concept, but what’s been most exciting is seeing how much viewers connect with the chefs as people. We’ve been able to tap into another side of them that audiences really love.

What’s it like bringing Alex into this world and giving her a crack at retribution?

[Laughs] It was bound to happen. I love any opportunity to work with Alex, so having her step into my role for a day was a lot of fun. That ended up being one of the most memorable days on set.

Would you say her experience competing on her own show, Alex vs. America helps in this environment?

Absolutely. Alex’s résumé speaks for itself — she’s built for that pressure.

What did you make of Alex trying to play matchmaker for you on social media and how it went viral?

[Laughs] She’s adorably diabolical. I was working an event in Houston, spoke to her briefly, put my phone away, and when I checked it again, it had turned into one of the biggest viral moments of my life. I thought it was hilarious — and honestly, extremely flattering.

How has the search been going? Coming out of a divorce, what are you looking for in a partner?

I’ve met some really kind, genuine people this past year, but right now I’m married to my restaurant, Elmina. I’d love companionship — a friend first. Someone who loves to eat, shares similar values, and keeps things simple.

What was it like handing over hosting duties to Alex while you stepped back into competition mode — and revisiting your Top Chef roots?

I had a blast. I got to reconnect with chefs I share incredible memories with and, for a day, play hooky from hosting to jump back into competition mode. It reminded me why I fell in love with this world in the first place.

Your career as a TV personality has taken off, and you’re also running a restaurant. How do you juggle all of that while being a good dad?

I’m incredibly blessed to do what I do, but being a dad is the best part of my life. I have an amazing team and a strong family support system that make it possible.

What can you tease about the competition this time around?

Let’s just say… old habits die hard.

Do you have any hopes for future seasons?

Absolutely. I genuinely love filming this show, and I’m always here to give the people what they want.

Starting off a new year, what’s your New Year’s resolution?

All things self-improvement — better health, making time for a real vacation, and maybe… finding her.

Wildcard Kitchen Season 3 premiere, January 6, 9/8c, Food Network