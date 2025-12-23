‘Jeopardy!’: When Does The Game Show Air Over Christmas Break?

Ken Jennings on the October 1, 2025, episode of 'Jeopardy!'
Courtesy of 'Jeopardy!'/YouTube
Courtesy of 'Jeopardy!'/YouTube
What To Know

  • Jeopardy! will air new episodes throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
  • The winners from each week of the Second Chance Tournament will advance to the Champions Wildcard.
  • Other game shows like The Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune will also air new episodes.

What is…. Jeopardy! joy? Luckily for Jeopardy! fans, the game show will air all throughout Christmas break, even on the holiday itself, as well as New Year’s Day. The game show is currently in the second week of the 2025 Second Chance Tournament.

The winners from each week will advance to the Champions Wildcard for a chance to play in the 2026 Tournament of Champions.

Guy Branum, from West Hollywood, California, won Monday’s game and will advance to Thursday’s two-part final. The winners from Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes will also play on Thursday and Friday against Branum.

Tuesday’s game will feature Bob Callen, Molly Murray, and Michelle Tsai, according to the official website. Wednesday has Aaron Himmel, Andrew Wang, and Melanie Hirsch returning for another chance.

But Jeopardy! is not taking a break after that. The following week (December 29 to January 2) is the third and final week of the Second Chance Tournament. Week three contestants consist of Abigail Arnold, Keegan Olson, Dan Puma, Ryan Sharpe, Ricky Chandak, Dondi Demarco, Mustafa Hameed, Jenna Hayes, and Emily Johnson.

Immediately after the Second Chance Tournament ends on January 2, a new tournament begins on Monday. January 5 sees the beginning of Champions Wildcard, which features the three winners from Second Chance.

The Tournament of Champions will kick off on January 19.

So, cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate and turn your thinking caps on for new episodes of Jeopardy! up through the end of the year, because the game show only takes a short break during the summer.

For game show fans, new episodes of The Price Is Right will air new episodes every day except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to the show’s calendar. Wheel of Fortune is expected to follow the same schedule as Jeopardy!, airing every day.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

