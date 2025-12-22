‘The Voice’ Contestant Kata Hay Arrested on Vehicular Homicide Warrant

What To Know Former The Voice contestant Kata Hay was arrested in Oklahoma on a vehicular homicide warrant.

Hay was brought into custody after Tennessee requested help from the public.

Hay chose Christina Aguilera as her coach on Season 10 of The Voice in 2016.

A former contestant from NBC’s The Voice is currently in police custody after being arrested on a vehicular homicide warrant.

Singer Kata Hay was arrested in Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 17, according to online records. Hay was booked into the Osage County Jail that same day. The Osage County Jail’s website lists her charges as “fugitive from justice” and “hold for Tennessee.”

One day before her arrest, the Goodlettsville Police Department in Tennessee posted on Facebook asking residents to help track down Hay. “The Goodlettsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ms. Kata Huddleston,” read the caption of the post, using Hay’s legal name.

The post featured a flyer with a message that read, “The Goodlettsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Kata Huddleston w/f yoa 5’2″ 120 lbs Red/Hz. She currently has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide in connection with a motor vehicle crash on Long Hollow Pike near I-65.”

The flyer continued, “We have reason to believe that she may be enroute to Oklahoma and traveling with a white male and quite possibly towing a large camper.”

The Goodlettsville Police Department shared an update via Facebook the following day, thanking “the multitude of citizens who called in with tips as to the location of Ms. Huddleston.” The update revealed that Hay had been arrested in Oklahoma and would be “extradited back to Davidson County.”

Hay notably competed on Season 10 of The Voice back in 2016. Though her performance of Gretchen Wilson‘s “Redneck Woman” didn’t get Blake Shelton to turn his chair around, she did score chair turns from Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, and Adam Levine

Before picking which celeb she wanted as her coach, Hay admitted to Aguilera that she was her “official first girl crush.” A flattered Aguilera replied, “Should we just make out now? ‘Cause I was your first girl crush. Let’s just get it over with so we can get to work!”

Hay walked over to Aguilera’s chair, and the two shared a quick peck on the lips. “If you pick me, there’s more of that to come,” Aguilera quipped before Hay selected her as her coach. Hay made it to that season’s Top 20 but was eliminated in the first week of the live playoffs.

The Voice recently wrapped up its 28th season on NBC, with Niall Horan‘s mentee Aiden Ross taking home this season’s victory.

“Before the finale, one thing [Niall] told me that really grounded me, he was like, ‘Man, it’s great you’re in the finale, this is a big deal, but you can’t let it be that. You have to treat it like every other performance. Don’t let it get to your head,'” Ross exclusively told TV Insider after his win. “The thing that he helped anchor me to was, ‘Your best performance is the one you’re having the most fun in and the one you’re loving what you’re doing in.’ That’s really what I tried to harness in the finale … I think that’s what won me the show, ultimately, is looking like I loved what I was doing and that I was made for it and just living in the moment.”

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 2026, 9/8c, NBC