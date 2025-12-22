‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Baby Surprise Before Contestant’s $58,000 Miss

Ryan Seacrest was about to be honored by a Wheel of Fortune contestant if they won the Bonus Round. But the game show contestant missed out on taking home $58,000, and Seacrest wasn’t going to share the name of their baby.

Ellie Williams, from Washington, D.C., got the call to be on Wheel of Fortune when she was pregnant with her first child. Her appearance came as she is now pregnant with her second child with her husband, Johnny. Their son is named after her husband, and they were trying to think of a name for baby number two.

“She did say you have a name change for his boy,” Ryan Seacrest said.

“We do. There might be a slight name change after today,” Johnny replied.

“Like to what?” the host asked.

“Maybe Ryan. Who knows?” Johnny said.

“That’s fun! Or Jim Thornton is a good name too,” the host said in reference to the game show’s announcer.

Williams played against Eric Trychon, from Alexandria, Virginia, and Ashley Clark, from Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 17. Trychon is a retired 35-year Air Force veteran who spent his last four years of service at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. Clark is a lady of Gullah Geechee descent whose birthday is on December 21.

Williams dominated the beginning of the game, taking the lead early on. Clark, however, won the prize puzzle and took the lead with $12,810 and a trip to Canada. With $8,200 in her bank, Williams was not too far behind.

Williams solved all three of the Triple Toss-Ups, putting $10,000 in her bank and giving her the lead with $18,200. Trychon solved the final puzzle — “Look at the Camera” — and added $3,000 to his bank after solving the first toss-up of the game.

He ended with $4,000. Clark had $12,810. Williams advanced to the Bonus Round with $18,200. She chose “Place” for her Bonus Round category.

In the Bonus Round, Seacrest suggested another name. “We are going to try to get you $100k. Name the baby that if it happens, alright?” he said.

“Ok,” Williams laughed.

She was given “R,S,T,L, N, and E” and picked “H,B,F, and O” to round out the puzzle. It then looked like “_ _RO_ _E_ HO_SE.”

As the clock counted down, Williams guessed “A Frozen House…” She couldn’t figure out “A Crowded House.”

“Oh, I should have known that!” the contestant said.

“Well, you’re going to have one soon, aren’t you?” Seacrest said.

Williams lost out on taking home $58,200, as $40,000 was in the envelope.