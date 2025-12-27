What To Know Justine Lupe and Arian Moayed, both former Succession stars, appear in Nobody Wants This Season 2.

Lupe tells TV Insider which of her Succession castmates she’d want to join the cast next.

She also recalls what it was like reuniting with Moayed for Season 2.

Nobody Wants This fans have already been treated to one Succession crossover, in the form of Arian Moayed playing Dr. Andy to Justine Lupe‘s Morgan. But since Morgan and her psychotherapist-turned-fiancé didn’t work out — and the Netflix rom-com series has already been renewed for Season 3 — which Succession actor would fit in with the cast next?

Just hours before Nobody Wants This’ renewal announcement, TV Insider asked Lupe this very question. “I mean, I feel a little bit democratic saying this,” she began, “but I also do feel like I’d be so happy to have any of them. It’s a murderer’s row of just incredible actors on that show, I guess. I like every single one of them. ”

She continued to list off a good portion of her former castmates that she’d want to share the screen with in Season 3. “I would love to have Nick [Nicholas Braun]. I would love to have J. Smith-Cameron. I’d love to have Zoe Winters. I’d love to have Juliana [Canfield]. I’d love to have Matthew Macfadyen. [He] would be a dream.”

Though the actress, who played the escort-turned-wife of Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) over four seasons, continued to emphasize that all options were good options.

“I guess I’m just trying to think of who I feel would fit into the world. I could almost see like J. playing Lynn’s friend or something,” she said, referring to the wild best friend of Morgan’s mom (Stephanie Faracy). Lynn only references Goldie, but she has yet to appear.

Lupe “can’t chose” one of her former castmates, but she did look back fondly on sharing scenes with Moayed in Season 2, after they didn’t truly interact as Willa and Stewy in the HBO drama. “There’s no part of him that feels judgmental, so you can kind of throw anything at him, and he’s down to just go with it, which is a really nice quality to have in a scene partner,” she said. “You just feel really safe. So yeah, I felt instantly at ease with Aryan, and we had a lot of fun with this.”

Nobody Wants This is known for its guest stars, so who from Succession do you think would be perfect for Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!

Nobody Wants This, Season 2, Streaming Now, Netflix

Nobody Wants This, Season 3, 2026, Netflix