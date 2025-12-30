Netflix is delivering a new twisty thriller that will have us guessing just who to believe and what exactly is happening, not only with a murder mystery but also with the relationship between the two characters at its center in His & Hers, premiering on the streaming service on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal star in this book adaptation as Anna Andrews and Jack Harper, estranged spouses who reunite following a murder in her hometown, which draws her back, as a news anchor, to where he still works as a detective. Could there be a second chapter of this tale? Read on for everything we know so far about the future of His & Hers.

Will His & Hers return for Season 2?

That’s uncertain. It is billed as a limited series and is based on Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name, but that doesn’t immediately rule out the possibility. After all, other shows have been said to be “limited” only to be renewed for a second, and the series could always move beyond the novel, should the first season tell its complete story. But so far, nothing has been said to suggest one way or the other and we have yet to see how the first season will play out.

What is His & Hers about?

According to Netflix, His & Hers‘ official description reads: “Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy town where she grew up — Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: His & Hers, which means someone is always lying.”

Who stars in His & Hers?

The His & Hers cast consists of Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu. Who could continue into a Season 2 would depend on what occurs in Season 1.

William Oldroyd is co-showrunner, director, executive producer, and writer. Dee Johnson serves as co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Bill Dubuque is writer and executive producer. Thompson, Kristen Campo for Campout Productions. Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, and Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude are also executive producers. The series is produced by Fifth Season.