Victor and Nikki Newman (Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott) have battled — and survived — many forces over the last few years including psychopaths Ian Ward (Ray Wise) and Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Last summer, they were trapped at Cane’s (Billy Flynn) villa where three men died and their son, Nicholas (Joshua Morrow), was gravely injured.

This time, however, they’re facing a deadlier conflict as it’s coming from within their marriage. Nikki drew a line in the sand last week on The Young and the Restless as she called out Victor over his attacks on her ex-husband, Jack (Peter Bergman), and Victor didn’t hold back with his reaction.

For their performances, TV Insider is bestowing Performer of the Week honors on Braeden and Thomas Scott.

Nikki and Victor started out united as there’s the threat of Matt Clark (Roger Howarth) hanging over their heads. Once they caught each other up on Matt, Nikki changed the subject of conversation to two matters — Jack and Jabot.

Victor upped his attack on Jack once he acquired Cane’s stolen Artificial Intelligence program that can infiltrate companies and bring them down, unseen. He also unleashed his media company platform, Newman Media, to post a hit piece on Jack’s company, potentially affecting its finances.

Nikki had had enough. She picks and chooses her battles with Victor, but this was a hill upon which she was willing to die. Victor feels justified in going after Jack because he believed Jack inserted himself into his marriage with Nikki last year when Jack fought tooth and nail to keep Nikki from falling off the wagon.

“I don’t give a damn,” Victor told his wife when she tried to present her point of view. Nikki threatened to leave Victor over his attack on Jack.

Almost like a hurt child, Victor responded, “You’d leave me? After all these years. After everything you and I have been through because of your misplaced loyalty to Jack Abbott?”

“Without looking back,” Nikki said. Thomas Scott chose to have her character’s voice tremble as she responded. She knows that Victor will not take this well.

Victor accused Jack of being the one to destroy his company.

“No more lies,” Nikki solemnly said.

“So, you believe him over me?” Victor said.

“Prove me wrong,” Nikki said, holding her ground.

“You have known me well enough all these years to know that I don’t take kindly from threats,” Victor pointed out. Then, Braeden took his characters tone from zero to 60 as he barked, “Not even from you!!! You want out? THERE IS THE DOOR! GET OUT!!”

It’s a very effective technique to suddenly erupt into anger when your character is trying to make a point. Braeden’s a master at this. It’s possible he saved it for the take because Thomas Scott’s reaction as Nikki was palpable. However, we’ve no doubt she would have acted stunned had she been hearing it for the first time, either. .

There have been many dramatic twists and turns on Y&R this year. On one hand, Victor’s attack on Jack has been causing issues between him and Nikki for months. On the other, we didn’t see just how much of an impact he was making on the couple’s union. We didn’t see Victor and Nikki ever breaking up again, but now, we’re not so sure.

Bravo to Braeden and Thomas Scott for showing that even Victor and Nikki are not immune to every challenge that comes along in a married couple’s life.

