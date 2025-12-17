’60 Minutes’: Trump Gives Surprising Verdict on CBS Show After Bari Weiss Takeover

What To Know Donald Trump says 60 Minutes is treating him “worse” than ever before, despite his recent $16 million settlement with Paramount.

Months after settling a lawsuit with CBS’s parent company, Paramount, for $16 million, Donald Trump is still taking issue with the network.

“For those people that think I am close with the new owners of CBS, please understand that 60 Minutes has treated me far worse since the so-called ‘takeover,’ than they have ever treated me before. If they are friends, I’d hate to see my enemies!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

One month after Trump settled his lawsuit with Paramount, CBS’s parent company was acquired by Skydance Media in August. New CEO David Ellison selected Bari Weiss as the editor-in-chief of CBS News in October, and Trump previously praised her when he appeared on 60 Minutes in November.

“60 Minutes paid me a lot of money. And you don’t have to put this on because I don’t want to embarrass you, and I’m sure you’re not,” he said during the interview, his first with the news program since 2020. “I think you have a great new leader, frankly, because the young woman that’s leading your whole enterprise is a great, from what I know. I don’t know her, but I hear she’s a great person.”

Although Trump sat down with 60 Minutes just weeks ago, he seemed to have a change of heart about the program (again) after Lesley Stahl‘s interview with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s interview on December 7. Greene has been critical of Trump this year and will be resigning from Congress in January.

“My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor [Greene], it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air,” he wrote on December 8. “THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!”