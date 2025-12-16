‘Widow’s Bay’ Teaser: Matthew Rhys Is Mayor of Cursed Coastal Town in New Horror Series (VIDEO)

Matthew Rhys plays the mayor of a cursed island town in Widow’s Bay, a new 10-episode horror series coming to Apple TV in April, just in time for the beach town busy season! Apple TV revealed the first teaser and premiere date on December 16, giving fans a look at the eeriness to come.

Here, we’re breaking down everything there is to know about Widow’s Bay.

What is Widow’s Bay about?

Widow’s Bay is a quaint island town 40 miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination.

Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again. Widow’s Bay blends genuine horror with character-driven comedy.

Who is in the Widow’s Bay cast?

Rhys stars alongside an ensemble cast led by Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Caroll, and Dale Dickey.

Is there a Widow’s Bay trailer?

There’s a short teaser (above) featuring Rhys sitting in a bar called The Salty Whale at closing time. As the bartender closes shop, Rhys sits at a table, drink in his hand, looking dejected. The teaser sets an unsettling tone, but you can sense how comedy could fit into this story.

When does Widow’s Bay come out?

Widow’s Bay premieres on Wednesday, April 29, on Apple TV with the first three episodes, followed by one episode per week through Wednesday, June 17.

Rhys executive produces the series, which is created by Katie Dippold.

Is Widow’s Bay based on a book?

No. Widow’s Bay is a new original series. Dippold created the show. She previously wrote The Heat, starring Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, as well as the 2016 Ghostbusters, the 2023 Haunted Mansion remake, and she was a writer on Parks and Recreation. Acclaimed director Hiro Murai is also an executive producer, and he directs five of the 10 episodes. Ti West, Sam Donovan, and Andrew DeYoung direct the remaining 10.

Widow’s Bay, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 29, Apple TV