CNN’s Scott Jennings Gets Cornered Defending Trump Over Epstein Photos

What To Know CNN pundit Scott Jennings defended Donald Trump against accusations stemming from newly released photos showing the President with Jeffrey Epstein.

Jennings argued that the Democrats are trying to smear Trump, saying the photos are publicly available and unrelated to Epstein’s crimes.

Despite Trump ultimately signing a bill to release the Epstein files under pressure, he dismissed the significance of the photos.

The CNN conservative pundit appeared on The Source with Kaitlan Collins on Friday night (December 12), where he found himself defending Trump following the release of new photos from Epstein’s estate by House Democrats on the Oversight Committee earlier that day.

“Many of these pictures are frivolous, publicly available pictures or pictures that were taken in public spaces that clearly have nothing to do with the victims or what happened to them, or the people who perpetrated crimes against them,” Jennings argued, per The Daily Beast.

He added that the only thing the photos have in common is “smearing Donald Trump.” Jennings claimed that Democrats are trying to “create a narrative that Trump had something to do with Epstein” before deflecting and turning his attention to prominent Democrats who have also been snapped with Epstein.

Collins countered Jennings’ argument, telling him, “I mean, they‘re releasing pictures of Bill Clinton and Larry Summers and Democrats, too. I think you could make that argument maybe more if it was just pictures of Donald Trump, right?”

Instead of backing down, Jennings defended his position, saying those names Collins mention “are already roadkill.”

“I hate to tell you, we already know about that,” he stated. “But they continue to stick things about Donald Trump in the middle of these other people for one reason only. There‘s not a single shred of evidence or any credible allegation that Trump did anything wrong at all, or had anything to do with this period.”

He continued, “This is not a story about Trump and Epstein. This is a story about Epstein, but they want it to be about Trump, and I’m just honestly, it is crazy when you put out photos and digitally alter and faces. You know what you’re doing and it’s not right.”

Jennings added that Trump signed the bill forcing the release of the Epstein files, to which fellow guest Van Jones responded, “Under massive pressure.”

Trump spent months fighting against the files’ release, often referring to the Epstein files as a Democrat hoax. However, on November 20, the President signed a bill that states Attorney General Pam Bondi must release the documents within 30 days.

When asked by a reporter about the latest photos at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump brushed them off as “no big deal.”

“I mean, everybody knew this man. He was all over Palm Beach; he has photos with everybody,” he added. “There are hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him, so that’s no big deal. I know nothing about it.”